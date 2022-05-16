A Searcy attorney has filed for the city attorney position, but it isn't the incumbent, Buck Gibson.
Through Monday, Gibson had not filed to run again. Searcy's alternative filing period for public office ends at noon next Monday.
Will Moore will be seeking the position, having submitted his paperwork early last week.
"I am excited to submit my name for consideration as the next city attorney for Searcy," Moore said. "I am thankful for the opportunity to serve my community and the citizens of Searcy.
"I look forward to helping local government and providing legal support to the elected officials and employees of the city of Searcy. Our hometown is a special place, and I am thrilled at the prospect of playing a small role in moving Searcy forward."
Moore graduated from Searcy High School and then went on to the University of Arkansas Walton College of Business to earn a degree in finance. He went on to earn a law degree from the University of Arkansas School of Law. He has been a practicing attorney for more than 10 years, with experience in real estate law, corporate law and regulatory law.
In addition to Moore's filing, Brett Kirkman has filed to run for Ward 1, Position 1 on the Searcy City Council. The position is currently held by Logan Cothern, who also has not filed for reelection.
Current Searcy council members David Morris (Ward 1, Position 2), Don Raney (Ward 3, Position 2), Rodger Cargile (Ward 2, Position 2), Tonia Hale (Ward 3, Position 1) and Mike Chalenburg (Ward 4, Position 2) have all filed to run again.
Other filings have included three for Searcy mayor. Incumbent Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne is being opposed by Search High School English teacher April Butler and Sgt. Jason McGlawn from the Searcy Police Department. And Dalton Drye has filed to run against incumbent Searcy Clerk/Recorder/Treasurer Jerry Morris.
In Beebe, incumbent Carol Crump-Westergren is running for clerk/recorder/treasurer.
In Bald Knob, incumbent Clerk/Recorder/Treasurer Tammy Wools has filed to run again. Colby Leonard has filed for the Ward 1, Position 1 position on the Bald Knob City Council. The position is currently held by Tammy Glaze, who has not filed to run again. Incumbent Council members Mary Lou Smith (Ward 3, Position 2) and Dennis Rutherford (Ward 1, Position 2) have filed to run again.
In Higginson, incumbent Council members John Crouch (Ward 1, Position 1), Dennis Usery (Ward 3, Position 2), David Parish (Ward 1, Position 2), Austyn Sarringar (Ward 2, Position 1) and Larry Glover (Ward 2, Position 2) have all filed to run for another term.
In Judsonia, incumbent Mayor Stan Robinson has filed to run again. Current City Council members Buster Ray Johnson (Ward 1, Position 2) and Arthur Junior Stimbo (Ward 2, Position 1) are also running for reelection.
In McRae, Mayor Joel Pruitt has filed to run again, as has Ward 2, Position 1 Council member Bobby Crisco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.