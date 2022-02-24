More than $12,000 has been donated to the White County 100 Families Alliance to help the victims of the after-midnight fire Feb. 10 that destroyed the 26-unit Apartments at the Park, according to Community Coordinator Dana Baker.
Baker said the 25 families who had been living in the apartments at 1706 E. Moore Ave. “lost everything they had,” but “the community has been incredibly generous with monetary donations.”
“Nobody asked or solicited for those here, but the money came in,” she said. “... A small amount of this donation has been set aside, by the donor, for toys for the children but the rest of it is going to go toward long-term housing.
“The vast majority will be used to secure housing by paying deposits, first month’s rent if it is required, utility deposits, those kinds of things are what the majority of the money is going to be going to.”
All of the families living in the 57-year-old apartment complex were safely evacuated after the fire was reported at 12:30 a.m., according to Searcy police and fire officials. Baker said the Red Cross was there within a few hours and was able to provide every family with a one-time stipend of $515.
“Most of the families used that money for emergency hotels, for emergency diapers and clothing and that kind of thing the first night,” Baker said. She also mentioned medications.
The morning after the fire, Baker said White County residents sprung into action and the entire room at the organization’s office at 1201 E. Race Ave. was filled with clothing donations. Supplies and the money donations started pouring in as well.
“Several churches and individuals brought gift cards for restaurants,” Baker said. “We saw lots of restaurant owners and managers bring in restaurant cards for the families, as well.”
The families affected by the fire started trickling into White County 100 Families Alliance later on in the afternoon. Baker said there were 14 children, including teenagers, among “right at 53 people affected by the fire, that we have had contact with. We know that there is one individual who has not made any contact with us. His employer called and wanted to know if he could be involved but he hasn’t ever shown up.”
She said the organization “started to assess the needs and started to realize that we were serving large families, multi-generation families. Single adults and several senior adults were in the complex as well.”
Over the weekend following the fire, Baker said the families were able to come to the resource center and begin shopping for clothing, toiletries, diapers and gift cards for food.
“One church even provided a $100 gift card for families to be able “to go get the needs that they had,” she said.
Volunteers also poured into the resource center to sort the clothing donations and furniture donations and even helped the families shop for the items they were seeking.
On Sunday and Monday, Baker said the case managers started to help the families apply for a rapid rehousing grant through CAPCA (the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas). “This program is designed to help families experiencing homelessness to gain housing pretty quickly. Qualified families were able to obtain 10 days in a hotel.”
The case managers, according to Baker, began to prepare each family with lists of referral sources in the community for food and rental properties in the area. She said they also provided them with a list of other services.
“The phone was ringing off the hook with other agencies who wanted to provide help,” Baker said, “so we put together a resource guide that every family was given with every type of resource that they might need.”
One area church with assistance from lots of other people started bringing in hotel-type foods that could be prepared while the displaced residents were in the temporary lodging the Monday after the fire, Baker said, and families had been given “three large food boxes through Tuesday,” she said. Today, the fire victims will be given the last of the food boxes.
She noted that the food for their hotel stays has been “a huge blessing to them.” They also received a laundry basket with laundry detergent, fabric softener and other items to take care of their laundry.
The case managers and the organization’s interns have worked hard with each family, Baker said. “They have helped them find resources for housing. We’ve applied for lost SNAP [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] benefits. If a family had just gotten their food stamps, they lost all their food in the fire; those benefits were replaced as well.
“We have helped replace car keys that were lost in the fire. We’ve helped them file identification to get their driver’s license, Social Security cards, birth certificates. We’ve also organized needs lists that the families need for their homes or for their children and put those lists on social media and shared those with community members.”
Baker said the group is going to continue to assist the families with finding housing and applying for assistance until they are all stable. As of Tuesday afternoon, three of the 25 families were in housing or close to obtaining housing. “That still leaves 22 who are without housing. We anticipate that it’s going to be about six to eight weeks before they are all settled.”
The families who qualify to be a part of the alliance have been enrolled and they will be receiving continued care in 13 crisis areas to which the organization connects families. Those connection areas include housing, recovery, employment, transportation, mental health, substance abuse, their physical health, domestic violence, dental care, money management, food security, child care and legal assistance.
The effort to help the families has been a “huge community collaboration,” Baker said. “It shows what kind of people live here in our community in White County. We can’t say thank you enough.
“There is no way to list every organization, every individual, every person that has walked in the door to donate clothing or diapers or food or pillows or furniture or gift cards. There is just no way to thank everybody for everything that you’ve done, every volunteer that has gone way out of their way to make sure that every need was met here. We are so grateful. It just shows what kind of a community we have here.”
Th resource center is dedicated to serving families who are in crisis, 365 days a year, according to Baker. It receives referrals from the state Division of Children and Family Services, all of the district courts in White County, Arkansas Community Corrections, schools, therapists, churches and individuals.
The fire was the first “big community crisis” that the resource center staff has seen since it started in 2020, Baker said. She said she feels like most of the families affected by the fire will stay in White County. “Two of the families are with families outside of White County right now.”
Baker said when the victims started coming to the center to receive assistance, it was the first time they had seen each other since the fire. “They would hug each other and cry and share their stories; that was pretty touching.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.