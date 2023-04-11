The White County Quorum Court is expected to look at increasing coroner pay next week.
The motion concerning the salary of White County Coroner Matt Smith, his chief deputy coroner and two deputy coroners was forwarded to the full court at last week’s joint meeting of the White County Budget and Finance Committee and the White County Buildings and Grounds/Personnel and Public Safety Committee. The court meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office.
White County judge Lisa Brown said when she prepared the 2023 budget for the county, she replaced David Powell, who retired, with Smith in the listing as coroner after Smith was elected, but did not change the rate of pay. Powell was making “top-out pay” at $35,542 instead of $26,806. “I would like to request that we make the $35,542 the base pay for the coroner and then as he’s here for the eight years, we would add the $8,736 to make him topped out at $44,278. That puts the coroner pay more in line with other coroners our size.”
Justice Bobby Burns asked if the coroner’s job was full time now. Brown said, “There is no designation that the job is part time. This is the only elected position that has a full-time outside job.” Burns mentioned the salary and that Smith has obligations to his other job as funeral director at Searcy McEuen Funeral Home. “This is a step in that direction” of the job being considered full time, Brown said.
Justice Nathan Lincoln asked Brown if she knew when the base of $26,806 was changed previously. She said, “I think it was increased when we got to this salary schedule that we’re using now with the eight-year top out in 2021. So there’s been the line set for years that our coroner is part time, therefore the salary has been less than the other elected officials because it was considered part time. I would like the $35,542 to be base and then as we move through the eight years it would be $44,270.”
The coroner is on call 24 hours a day, she said. The chief deputy coroner’s base pay is currently $8,320 and Smith is requesting that this amount be increased to $12.500. The two deputies’ base is $4,690 and Smith is requesting that amount be increased to $9,000. “We’re having difficulty filling the two deputy positions that pay $180 – that’s zero to one year for two weeks, that’s $90 a week. You can’t find anybody willing to be on call and make a run or who would run a week or something.”
Lincoln asked Smith how many runs are made. Smith said three a day on average. Chief Deputy Coroner BJ Rouse said it works out specifically to 2.7 runs.
Brown said these increases to cover “the bases” for the coroner’s office come to about $17,000.
