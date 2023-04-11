The White County Quorum Court is expected to look at increasing coroner pay next week.

The motion concerning the salary of White County Coroner Matt Smith, his chief deputy coroner and two deputy coroners was forwarded to the full court at last week’s joint meeting of the White County Budget and Finance Committee and the White County Buildings and Grounds/Personnel and Public Safety Committee. The court meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office.

