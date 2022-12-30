Mat Faulkner may be looking to add a few business-related positions, such as chief financial officer and purchasing manager, after he is sworn in as Searcy’s new mayor Sunday.
Faulkner brought up the positions during Tuesday’s meeting of the city of Searcy’s Personnel Committee. Faulkner, a Harding University graduate, has owned a marketing company in Searcy for nearly 20 years, but announced in October that he was “passing the baton” to the ARcare Foundation. He received 2,068 votes (73.13 percent) to defeat Mayor Kyle Osborne, who received 760 (26.87 percent), in a mayoral runoff Dec. 6.
Faulkner’s first meeting with the Searcy City Council is set for Sunday after the swearing-in ceremony at 3 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. The special meeting concerns adopting pay increase recommendations made by the Personnel Committee and appropriating the funds needed for those increases.
Chief financial officer was the first position Faulkner asked the committee about Tuesday.
“Does the city have a need for a CFO position?” Faulkner asked. “That’s a non-elected position that could help strategic financial planning with all departments as well as these major projects that are potentially coming down the pike with the 20-year plan for sustainability, etc., etc.”
A 20-year master plan is being developed for the city by the Crafton Tull engineering firm after the Searcy City Council agreed to a $335,000 fixed fee. The first public community input meeting for the plan was held in October.
Faulkner mentioned the CFO position could look at existing projects the city has, like the Searcy Swim Center, as well as being a key person with whom the various departments could work.
Putting together a financial advisory committee was another possibility mentioned by Faulkner. Perhaps, he said, Councilman Mike Chalenburg, who kept track of the city’s eight-year plan for using the temporary 1-percent sales and use tax passed in 2014, could be on it as well as several others. (Searcy voters agreed to make that tax permanent in November 2021.)
Faulkner said he thinks having a financial advisory committee would take some pressure off City Clerk-Treasurer Jerry Morris as well as work with the various departments and look at things like the potential privatization of the Searcy Sanitation Department “to really crunch the numbers, really give some strategic thought behind it and kind of have a little bit more of a multi-person backing to that.”
“Right now. it’s just food for thought,” he said.
Other positions he brought up were grant writer, which he said is already in the budgeted but has not been moved on yet, and some type of purchasing manager. According to Morris, a $40,000 appropriation for the grant writer position is expected to approved by the council Sunday.
Faulkner asked the committee if it would beneficial to have somebody “who could assist as a purchasing manager to try to negotiate great rates on various things.” He also asked if that purchasing manager function could be layered into either the grant writer position or the CFO position.
Evaluating the need for a communications director, both internal and external, also was mentioned by Faulkner. He said that the city’s contracted media relations support, Michelle Pugh, has done a fantastic job and that the communications director would not necessarily replace services because he feels there would be some services that would need to continue being outsourced.
However, he said he thinks it is imperative for the community to have very strong communications and also from department to department and from council to internal.
