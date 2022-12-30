Mat Faulkner may be looking to add a few business-related positions, such as chief financial officer and purchasing manager, after he is sworn in as Searcy’s new mayor Sunday.

Faulkner brought up the positions during Tuesday’s meeting of the city of Searcy’s Personnel Committee. Faulkner, a Harding University graduate, has owned a marketing company in Searcy for nearly 20 years, but announced in October that he was “passing the baton” to the ARcare Foundation. He received 2,068 votes (73.13 percent) to defeat Mayor Kyle Osborne, who received 760 (26.87 percent), in a mayoral runoff Dec. 6.

City engineer 'not in favor' of privatization

Searcy City Engineer Mark Lane was in agreement with the city's Personnel Committee on Tuesday that an evaluation of the Sanitation Department by an outside firm to determine "how we might do things differently could be a good thing." However, he told The Daily Citizen on Thursday that he was not currently for privatization of the city's sanitation services.

Lane wanted to clarify a comment he made at the meeting, where the committee discussed the possibility of seeking a consultation as the city prepares to hire a new Sanitation Department director and move the department from its location on Beebe-Capps Expressway to property the city purchased for $825,000 on Eastline Road.

"I took it to mean that such a study might show us how we could operate more efficiently as a department," Lane said.

Councilman Rodger Cargile, who heads the committee, said the consulting firm often recommends privatization. “They think it’s in your best interest as a municipality to privatize your sanitation. A lot of cities do; a lot of cities don’t.”

Lane said he didn’t disagree at all about it being worth investigating, but said Thursday that he was talking about the consultation. "I have not been, nor am I currently, in favor of privatization. I am, however, willing to keep an open mind about it."

