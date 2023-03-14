Members of the Arkansas House Committee on Revenue and Taxation “understand that our focus is individual income tax cuts overall,” according to Rep. Les Eaves, the Republican from Searcy who chairs the committee.

Speaking at this week’s legislative update at the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Eaves said cutting income tax is the primary goal since new Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has stated “many times” that it is one of her priorities.

