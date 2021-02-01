Although there are several “potential community impact projects” listed in promotional materials about making the Searcy’s temporary 1-cent sales tax permanent, Mayor Kyle Osborne said he cannot promise that those projects will be done even if he’s in favor of them.
The promotional material for the special election Feb. 9 (early voting starts today) mentions “some of the exciting possibilities that rose to the top as being most important to you” as a new community center, adding an outdoor water park to the Searcy Swim Center, developing Riverside Park for “outdoor activities and bike trails,” expanding and improving the Searcy Public Library and economic development.
Complete renovation of the Searcy Sport Complex also was listed, but the city is also seeking in the election to be allowed to issue up to $14.195 million in capital improvement bonds for that work, to be repaid by advertising and promotions tax revenue.
However, Osborne said for any of those impact projects to be done, it would be necessary for the Searcy City Council to approve them and then for voters to approve issuing bonds for the projects. He also said that the main purpose of making the tax permanent would be so that the city can maintain the services it currently provides.
He said there has been talk about a new community center and it is time for one, but “are we going to do it if this 1-cent sales tax passes? I don’t know.”
“If the opportunity is there and the funds are available, I am sure it’s something that the council would look at and be glad to put it before voters to try to get us a nice community center,” Osborne said. “To maintain what we have as far as soccer fields, baseball fields and our park system all together, it takes funds to do that.”
He said he doesn’t see any reason, though, if the tax passes and “the money is available” that the city couldn’t “in a year, year and a half, ask the voters to vote on another bond issue and build a community center and a water park as one big project all together next to the pool.
“That’s the plan, but what it something happens?” he said before adding “I don’t honestly know what would happen to preclude us from doing that.”
He said while the indoor pool will be paid off in a year and a half. freeing up some money, it is not enough to build a community center and a water park.
“Everybody is higher than Searcy in taxes,” Osborne said. “Even if this tex passes, we are not going to surpass Cabot and Conway and communities like that. We are going to maintain what we have and hopefully there is enough left over we can do a bond issue and get us a community center and a water park for our own citizens to use.”
Osborne said after the outdoor city pool was closed down, residents decided they wanted an indoor pool.
“Now people are wanting an outdoor pool,” he said. “Every community around us has an outdoor pool and the last time I went to Batesville and looked at their water park, Jeff Owens, who runs their community center and their outdoor pool, said, ‘I would highly recommend you guys do this. I hate to see you do it because you would be surprised at the members we have from Searcy.’ They will join for the summer and take their families up there a couple of times a week, according to him.
“It is the same with Cabot and Heber Springs. Our citizens are having to go to other communities to use their facilities. We could do a bond issue through the city and build a community center and a water park along with investing in our current park system. Our people deserve that. We have tennis courts all over Searcy, but you can’t use them because they have cracks in them. It costs money to fix them.”
Osborne also mentioned the city investing in economic development.
“We are trying to work with the [Searcy Regional] Chamber of Commerce because they are constantly getting calls from businesses that would love to come to Searcy and locate and they start looking for property,” he said. “They might say, ‘We need 12 acres that has water and power.’ We do not have it, The chamber does not have it. The SREDC [Searcy Regional Economic Development Corp.] does not have it, so they go on down the road.
“We are investing in the community. We will take this. We will try to purchase that property. We will get it developed and we will have that property available [when a company calls and wants it]. We have the property, ‘Come on.’ This is a very, very competitive environment we are in right now.”
If voters approve the sales tax, it would extend the measure passed by voters in 2014. The plan for that eight-year tax included impact projects such as a swimming pool, information technology building and new Fire Station No. 2.
