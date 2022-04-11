A murder trial scheduled for Monday turned into a plea deal, with a 26-year-old Illinois man receiving a 40-year prison sentence for killing a Kensett resident in May 2020.
Jason Levi Baxter of Alton, Ill., pleaded guilty in the negotiated deal in White County Circuit Court to class Y felony first-degree murder. Baxter, who was living in Kensett at the time, reportedly shot Julius Williams Jr. in the face inside Williams’ home May 14, 2020.
“We are very satisfied with the result that Mr. Williams’ family received the justice that they were looking for,” 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Becky McCoy said. “There’s never going to be answers as to why it had to happen.
“We are very satisfied and are confident in the courts pretrial rulings, which is the basis of the conditional plea. We did a conditional plea rather than a straight plea. What that means is normally when somebody pleads guilty to a criminal offense, they waive their right to appeal pretrial decisions, and so there’s a special rule in the rules of criminal procedure in Arkansas that allows for what is called a conditional plea and that’s basically reserving their right to appeal Judge [Mark] Pate’s rulings on the motions to suppress the interrogation and the gun and things like that.”
McCoy said the prosecutor’s office is “confident he made the correct rulings when he did get pretrial hearings, so I’m confident that the appellate courts will uphold his determination and the sentence will remain.”
She said Baxter will have to serve 70 percent of his sentence before he’s eligible for parole.
Asked about negotiating the plea deal, McCoy said that “in most cases, a sentencing recommendation is sent to the defense attorneys and we make that recommendation when we consult the victim’s family members and talk to them about the pros and cons of going to trial or a negotiated plea and how much time they would actually like to see the person serve and parole eligibility.”
She said when “all of that” is discussed with the victim’s family, “sometimes the victim’s families want life without parole and they would not except or be agreeable to the term of years. Mr. Williams’ family was agreeable to the 40 years on murder first, and so that’s what we had offered several months ago. I’m not sure what happened over the weekend that caused him to decide to accept the offer that we had made.”
Family’s reaction
Two members of Williams’ family spoke to The Daily Citizen in the lobby of the White County Law Enforcement Center courtroom Monday.
Williams’ daughter Thunder Nkere of Edmund, Okla. gave a victim’s impact statement Monday, saying she had one she wanted to read, but “I kind of adlibbed some things just a little bit for passion, but I was able to look Jason in the face while I was speaking.”
Asked if Baxter showed any remorse, Nkere said, “No remorse, no apology.”
“He didn’t say anything to the family,” she said. “He didn’t address the family. He did give me eye contact when I looked at him and I read and I spoke to him. He got 40 years and he got time served for 600 and something days, so he has been in jail since they picked him up, so he received time served for those days which is about two-plus years.”
Nkere said she is content with Baxter’s sentence.
“Right now, I’m content that he is going to prison and his behavior, his actions, his attitude will no longer be in society,” she said. “I do believe he has some really issues with hatred, with anger and just how ho conducts himself when he’s upset or angered by something. He really needs to work on that. I hope he finds God. You know Jesus is everywhere, including the prisons. I really hope he finds the Lord.”
Williams’ daughter, Julia White of Green Cove Springs, Fla., said she also is “content with the decision today. Of course, we will be there every step of the way with the appeals. They said they were appealing in 30 days.”
Nkere called her dad “a pillar” and “a rock.”
“He stood up for justice,” she said. “He loved to fish. He was from Kensett. His mother and his father lived in Kensett. They passed away from Kensett, not too far from Arnold Tabernacle, so he has deep roots.
“My father was 77 when he died. Early on, he worked for Bell South, the phone company up in Michigan. He became a jack of all trades even though he worked for the phone company. He could do everything. I mean, he built decks and oh, he loved to rebuild cars and turn these old models … he would just clean them up and make them brand-new.”
Williams had a total of four children, three daughters and one son. The son, Richard Gillespie, who is the oldest, resides in Miami. Julia is the second oldest. And then there was a youngest daughter who has passed.
“My dad was a smart guy,” White said. “A small smart guy that didn’t take any stuff from anybody. He didn’t care who it was.”
Nkere said her dad “came up in the segregation time period so he is used to standing up for what’s right.”
Williams’ wife, Doris, also was present with her daughters when Nkere’s victim impact statement was read. The statement said:
“On Saturday, May 9, 2020, my dad called me as I drove to the office to set up my new isolated desk due to COVID. This was a special day, but my dad only spoke and vented about the drama with Jason Baxter. This was my 53rd birthday and my dad was so consumed with the Jason drama that he didn’t even wish me a happy birthday. I thought he was overreacting and told him that I would call him back because I was busy at the office. Well, my dad wasn’t overreacting about the situation and I didn’t get a chance to speak with him again because Jason took his life on the following Thursday, May 14.
“I regret getting off the phone. I regret not calling my dad back. I regret not taking that May 9 phone call more seriously. I regret Dad ever meeting Jason.
“Jason robbed my future relationship with my dad. Jason robbed my sister’s relationship with our dad. Jason robbed my mom of her relationship with my dad. Jason robbed my aunt and uncle of their relationship with my dad.
“Dad should be fishing at the banks of a river and bragging about his catch. But instead, you shot an old man with poor balance while he answered the door.
“The Bible says: ‘You shall not murder’ Exodus 20:13. ‘He who strikes a man so that he dies shall surely be put to death’ Exodus 21:12. ‘Whoever kills any man shall surely be put to death’ Leviticus 24:7. ... ‘But whoever kills a man shall be put to death’ Leviticus 24:21. These scriptures are located in the Old Testament before Jesus came to save us.
“My Bible tells me in Romans 12:19, ‘Beloved, do not avenge yourselves, but rather give place to wrath; for it is written, “Vengeance is Mine, I will repay,” says the Lord.’ I pray that your time in prison assists with the emotional and spiritual healing for my family.”
Murder investigation
According to the affidavit written by Detective Mary Rudesill of the Kensett Police Department, it was around 3:30 p.m. May 14, 2020, when the department responded to the 200 block of SE Second Street to conduct a welfare check on Williams. His family, according the affidavit, requested one after seeing shattered glass on the ground near a broken window and after being unable to make contact with Williams at the door.
Rudesill wrote that police knocked on the front door and discovered that it was open. After they announced their presence. the door was pushed open in the attempt to locate Williams. When the door was opened, they found Williams unresponsive in the doorway.
“As officers entered his residence, they observed what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the right side of his face,” Rudesill wrote. “Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.”
Officers canvasing the area found two witnesses who reportedly said they heard a gunshot around 1 p.m. the previous day. After hearing it, they reportedly saw a white man running from the area of the victim’s house. Based on statements,
Rudesill wrote that Baxter was developed as a suspect. After being located at his residence, he agreed to meet with officers at the Kensett Police Department and “admitted to shooting Julius Williams,” Rudesill wrote.
“He denied having any type of confrontation with Williams, who he acknowledged was unarmed at the time, and stated he shot Williams with a .380 and that the gun had been thrown into the woods behind the residence,” she wrote. “Baxter willingly agreed to show officers where the gun had been discarded after the shooting. Using information provided by Baxter, a Lorcin .380 was recovered.”
Kensett Police Chief John Pollard said it took everybody in his department to bring Baxter to justice.
“They did great,” Pollard said. “Mary Rudesill, my assistant chief, the one who does most of the paperwork, she was awesome. Everyone did awesome. I’m proud of everybody.”
He said it was a fulfilling day for someone in his position.
“This just lets everybody know that we are trained properly and we know what we’re doing,” Pollard said. “We want to win for the family; it’s not actually a win for the police department. It’s actually the family we want to win for.
“This is the first one [murder case] that we actually have done on our own. This is one that Kensett actually went through. We were able to have county come over and assist in some of the stuff. Mary did 95 percent of everything that was done, investigating and being right there and doing everything. The rest of us, we assisted and did what we were supposed to and made sure everything was done right.”
He said that Williams’ family “seemed like they were happy. That’s my main thing. This makes it look good for the family, and the family knows what we did and that we are trained properly and that we did everything that we were supposed to do.”
