Dumping in ditches and off bridges is “a continual problem” in the county, according to White County Judge Michael Lincoln.
Lincoln was asked about illegal dumping in light of a pile of discarded couches, mattresses and other items being piled around a “No Dumping” sign at a Searcy apartment complex last month. Searcy Sanitation Department Director Terry Rutherford said it is believed that the illegal dumping at the Country Corners Apartments on Pecan Street is coming from outside the city.
“At least in the city they are using the dumpsters,” Lincoln said of illegal dumping. “In the county, they are using the ditches.”
He said the county picked up a couch recently that had been dumped in the Honey Hill area, “so it’s a continual problem.”
“We send out our boom truck [to pick up dumped items] and we take it out to the transfer station,” Lincoln said. “They charge us to take stuff there. If you are in the city limits, I think you can take stuff to the transfer station, you just have to show a water bill.
“Of course, several years ago, we used to have a landfill in White County and it got shut down. I have looked into different times of opening back up but the restrictions are just so great nowdays that it’s just a nightmare, and even the counties that have landfills have trouble with illegal dumping, it’s just the nature of humans to dump on the side of the road, whether it’s animals or it’s trash or furniture or whatever.”
Asked if the justices of the peace get calls pertaining to dumping, Lincoln said most of the calls he gets from them are about trash in the ditches.
“Without [jail] trustees, it’s kind of hard for us to deal with it,” he said. “When we could check out trustees, we could send them out with a couple of road guys and they could pick up a ditch, but even then it’s a never-ending battle because we have so many miles of roads in the county that you just can’t hardly keep up with them.”
Lincoln said when he first took took office in 2007, there was just one county cleanup in the fall and “we did it a week long.”
“I got to thinking what if we did two shorter ones because to me, you think of cleanup in the spring. People cleaning up yards and spring cleanups,” he said. “So, we went to two, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Those have just been very popular.
“The hardest thing is making sure people get the word, and the newspaper does a great job of putting that in the paper for us. We send it [the notice] out to the volunteer fire departments. We put it on Facebook.”
Asked if he had ever thought about have more than two countywide cleanups, Lincoln said “no.”
“One of the things we all need to remember is that White County could not do it ourselves,” he said. “If the city of Searcy did not do it [the cleanups] with us, we could not pull it off and do it ourselves because we do not have the trash bins and we don’t have the transfer station, so it is a joint effort between the city and the county every year. The city has the dumpsters and the transfer station, so we work very closely. We just usually supply the manpower to pull it off.
“It’s truly one of the best joint efforts the city of Searcy and the county do together in my opinion and we have to coordinate with the fairgrounds, too.”
He said the fall cleanup was held in November this year “because the fair had so many rodeo weekends in October. We couldn’t have it in October so we had to had to have it in the first week of November, so we kind of have to coordinate between the fairgrounds and the city and the county,”
Asked if the county has any apartments or duplexes with dumping problems, Lincoln said, “if there are, I’ve never been called with a problem. So if we are having a problem with apartments in the rural area, I’m not aware of any. Most of them are within the cities within the county. Most of ours, ironically is, we have a lot of dumping around a bridge site, which is kind of funny. I guess they think maybe the water will carry it off.”
He said the bridges that are use for dumping “are all over the county.”
“Swinging Bridge is one that comes to mind where a lot of people dump. Apple Street down in Beebe is another one where people, I don’t know, just think they can dump down in the ditch and not get caught,” Lincoln said. “I even had a lady call that wanted a sign made up saying, ‘No dumping animals,’ so we had one made up. She claims that people use her road to dump a lot of animals.
He said if dead dogs or other animals are dumped, the Arkansas Department of Transportation takes care of the problem if it is a state highway, but “if it is a county road, depending on the nature of it, sometimes we will take our boom truck, sometimes we will just throw it in the back of a truck and take it out somewhere and take it where it will be disposed properly.”
Illegal dumping is “an ongoing problem,” Lincoln said. “I don’t think it’s unique to White County, I think it’s pretty well any county – tires, old TVs, mattresses – anyplace where you can’t get rid of things, that is what you’re going to find.”
