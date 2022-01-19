For health officials to find out what strain of COVID-19 is on a test isn’t a quick and easy process, involving a trip to Minnesota and the need for enough genetic material to sequence, according to Arkansas Department of Health Medical Director for Immunizations Dr. Jennifer Dillaha.
First, the test has to be sent to the Department of Health, and it has to be a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, used to detect genetic material from a particular organism, “to get sequenced,” Dillaha said.
“We can’t sequence antigen tests,” also known as rapid diagnostic tests that detect different proteins on the surface of the coronavirus, she said.
The PCR test “specimen is sent to Little Rock for the local health unit and then we run them on our PCR machines, and if it is a positive test, then we send the specimen to the public health lab in Minnesota and they sequence it for us,” Dillaha said.
“The PCR test by itself won’t tell you what the sequence is. You have to have a certain amount of genetic material from the test to be able to do the sequencing, so we don’t send ever single last one of them. We send the ones that meet the criteria for having enough genetic material.”
The turnaround time for the PCR tests as far as getting results varies, according to Dillaha, depending on if the courier is on time and where the Minnesota lab is with running the tests when they arrive. She said it generally takes a couple of weeks to get the results back from the sequencing and that includes transit time and how long it takes to process the specimen and report back to the health department.
Turnaround time for PCR test results once they arrive at the Minnesota lab right now is 24 hours, according to Department of Health public information officer Danyelle McNeill.
