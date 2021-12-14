The Searcy Police Department is asking for the public's help to in identifying the suspect of the Dec. 1 robbery of the Big Red Store at 710 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway.
Lt. Todd wells said the robbery took place around 2:50 a.m. The suspect was last seen running away from the store, toward Lincoln Avenue.
"Hopefully someone will see and recognize the suspect," Wells said. "Anyone with information about this crime, please call the Searcy Police Department at (501) 268-3531 and you can remain anonymous."
