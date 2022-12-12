Harding University’s First Ladies Garden has been elevated to “botanical garden” status, with identification markers creating increased tourism and educational opportunities, according to Liz Howell, president of the Searcy Greenkeepers Garden Club.

The garden club, Women for Harding and Creative Group of Arkansas partnered with the First Ladies Garden to achieve the status, Howell said. She said the Greenkeepers Garden Club provided the funding and installed the identification plaques.

