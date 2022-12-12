Harding University’s First Ladies Garden has been elevated to “botanical garden” status, with identification markers creating increased tourism and educational opportunities, according to Liz Howell, president of the Searcy Greenkeepers Garden Club.
The garden club, Women for Harding and Creative Group of Arkansas partnered with the First Ladies Garden to achieve the status, Howell said. She said the Greenkeepers Garden Club provided the funding and installed the identification plaques.
“In 2013, the First Ladies Garden was approved by the Harding board of trustees as a tribute to [former Harding President David Burks’ wife] Leah Burks and to the other first ladies who graciously served the university,” Howell said. “With God’s blessing and the generosity of alumni and friends who love Harding, this dream became a reality.”
Howell said the next step was gaining the botanical status because gardens vary in landscape architecture, designs and plant collections. “By adding identification markers, the First Ladies Garden now can be promoted through Arkansas [Department of Parks, Heritage and] Tourism as a botanical garden, which increases tourism and educational opportunities in Searcy.”
Another garden also is being added to honor the new first lady of Harding, Lisa Williams, wife of the university’s sixth president, Dr. Mike Williams.
“Currently, the gardens feature five distinctive gardens showcasing the favorite flowers of the past five first ladies and creating a corridor connecting the front lawn to Legacy Park,” Howell said.
Located between Shores and Stephens Halls, Howell said the garden is more than a beautification project and features a colonnade, a secret garden, an outdoor classroom, a serendipity game area, walls of honor and a Women for Harding water feature and a bell tower.
“By creating a green space and a place to remember, reflect and recognize those who have planted seeds in our lives and in the history of Harding, the garden is a place of honor and offers an opportunity to tell stories about our ordinary women who have done extraordinary things to honor God and their families,” Howell said.
The new Holland-Waller building is under construction and Howell said it will continue the legacy of honoring Harding women. “The garden is open to the public and is currently covered with Christmas lights,” Howell said. “There are no admission costs.”
