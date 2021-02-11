The Searcy School District have announced that because of icy roads, Friday will be a virtual learning day. All of its schools will be closed, and teachers will be working remotely.
Monday is Presidents' Day and the district will observe the holiday.
Riverview will also be virtual Friday because of the weather. Monday is already on its school calendar as a virtual learning day.
Pangburn will continue with virtual learning Friday and also has announced that the daycare and preschool will be closed.
Rose Bud will continue "virtual and packet instruction" Friday because of the icy road conditions.
White County Central will have an already scheduled "digital day" Friday.
Bald Knob will continue with "remote learning" Friday, while Monday, as listed on the school calendar already, is a remote learning day also.
Bradford also has announced virtual learning for Friday, and Beebe has posted that it isn't having school Friday and Monday.
