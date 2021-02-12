Icy roads kept White County deputies and Arkansas state troopers busy Friday as numerous vehicles went off the road in the county due to the conditions.
The White County 911/Dispatch Center reported that Arkansas Highway 13 from Arkansas Highway 267 to Booth Road was shut down Friday morning and troopers and deputies were working "multiple accidents."
Drivers were also being advised to avoid North Main Street in Searcy. Numerous vehicle reportedly had gone off the road near Muscadine Lane.
Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne said there were five or six vehicles "off in a ditch" on North Main Street.
"We went out and worked on it a little bit for them and tried to get it thawed out for them a little bit so they could get those vehicles," Osborne said.
He said city employees also had been working for the past couple of days on the city's streets, "trying to keep them clear."
It began sleeting in central Arkansas early Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service, a sensor was activated at the Searcy Municipal Airport at 2:30 a.m. Thursday indicating sleet or snow
White County Judge Michael Lincoln said in the county, "every road out there is slick and icy and it's going to get worse."
"The highway department salts and clears their roads. The county, we don't," Lincoln said. "We don't have the funds. We just have way too many miles to try to clear. I would just tell people to be cautious. If you don't have to get out, don't get out, and it's not going to get any better."
Lincoln said he got reports that Arkansas Highway 11 and parts of Highway 13 were not clear.
"I would think as the pandemic has slowed things down it just wouldn't be as big of a deal as it is," Lincoln said of drivers getting out on the icy roads.
Judsonia Police Chief Robert Parsons said he called the Arkansas Department of Transportation on Friday to ask them "is [Arkansas] Highway 157 still a highway?"
"They were like, 'What?'" he said. "I told them it it hasn't been sanded, salted or treated."
Parsons said Judsonia was averaging 10 cars an hour going off the side of the road and was told "it was not one of the primary highways. They would get to it when they could. Highway 13, Friendly Acres Park, the hills there, same problem, iced over."
He said he thinks a lot of people were driving around because it was payday Friday. Thursday would have been better to drive than Friday, he said, because most of the roads in Judsonia on Friday have a quarter to half-inch of ice on them, "a solid sheet."
Parsons said his department is very fortunate because it got three new Dodge Ram trucks so all of its full-time officers drive the new trucks that are all four-wheel drive. "That really saved us today," he said.
Parsons' advice to drivers is "it's not whether or not you need it, it is whether or not your life is worth risking for it."
"I had a guy who was sideways on the road and I said, 'What are you doing driving?' and he goes, 'A buddy of mine needed a pack of cigarettes,' and I said, 'Are you kidding me, so you decided to drive up this hill?' It is very treacherous."
Searcy Police Department Cpl. Michael Bullock and his wife, Julia, live on North Main Street and were observing the driving issues outside of their home Friday.
"There are so many people stuck down here," Julia Bullock said. "They are revving their motors, spinning out on top of the hill. We have heard people all day. We look out the window and see them sliding slowly down the hill."
Michael Bullock said at the end of his shift at 6 a.m. Friday, "we had three trucks in a ditch at the bottom of the hill."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.