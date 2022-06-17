“I always kind of looked up to Searcy,” Bradford native Brian Cossey said after being hired last week to be the new principal at Ahlf Junior High School.
Cossey, currently director of operations for the Jasper School District, will begin his new job July 1. That same day, current Ahlf Principal Chris Eubanks will become assistant principal at Searcy High School, according to Searcy School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart.
Cossey has taken a winding path in education back to White County. He graduated from Bradford High School in 1996.
“I was blessed in high school, my mother and father both worked there at the school,” he said. “My mother was my counselor and my dad was my basketball coach, and I was lucky enough to graduate valedictorian. I really enjoyed high school. I was involved in Beta and FFA [Future Farmers of America] and every sport that was offered. I just had an awesome high school experience and I love Bradford, a huge place in my heart there for all the teachers and classmates that I had there.
“As a matter of fact, a couple of teachers that taught me at Bradford are on staff there at Searcy still. I believe my counselor at the junior high, she taught me in home economics when I was in junior high. Then Ms. [Melissa] Lawson, she’s a science teacher in Searcy and she was one of my science teachers. So some of the teachers that I had and my siblings had are still teaching at Searcy and it was great to reconnect with some of them.”
He said that Lawson was actually “on the interview committee that interviewed me, so that was a real neat experience.”
Cossey said Hart called him June 1 and asked him if he would accept the job if it was offered and Cossey said “absolutely.”
“I feel it is a wonderful opportunity,” he said. “You know when I was a kid at Bradford, we played Searcy, not in regular games but in team camp, and it used to be that you would have a small side and a large side and then an overall and I remember being a senior and we won the small side and Searcy won the large side and we won the overall.
“They got the best of us. They had a very talented team. ... It was always the larger school in White County and I had a lot of friends there that I just met through the years through sports and activities. Searcy was where everything happened when you grew up in White County. If you were going to go shopping or go to the movies, you were going to Searcy.”
After graduation, Cossey went to the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, where his brother was a student assistant coach on the women’s staff. He said he graduated cum laude with a 3.5 grade-point average in 2000 and immediately took his first teaching job in Atkins, where he spent one year.
Cossey’s next move was to Marshall, which is now the Searcy County School District. He “coach and taught” there from 2001-04 and “loved it.”
“As I was coaching and teaching, I did a cohort program in which you got your master’s degree in principal certification,” he said. It was through UCA. ... It was 22 months straight through, every Wednesday and every other Saturday for 22 months, and you graduated with a 36-hour master of science in school leadership, and I felt like that program was just a wonderful program.
“I guess I was one of the few that upon completion of that program, I got engaged to my now wife and she had a job in Little Rock and I applied for a principal job in England and I got the job and so we up and moved to the town of Scott.” He said his wife, Pamela, was working at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and he “was a 26-year-old principal.”
“I spent three years at England and my wife got a great opportunity in Conway and I applied for some principal positions in the area and was lucky to land an assistant principal position in Greenbrier,” Cossey said, adding that he was three from 2007-0 when a principal’s position opened up at Guy-Perkins.
Cossey “ended up staying at Guy-Perkins for seven years from 2009 to 2016 and did a little bit of everything there, I was the high school principal. I was the K-12 principal. And then some things came up and ended up being the interim superintendent and then even spent my last two years there as superintendent.
In 2016, he left for Wonderview, just north of Morrilton, where he “spent two years as their K-6th principal, and after I spent a couple of years at the elementary principal level, at that point in my life, I had spent the previous 14 years as a school administrator and considered getting out of education and was looking into doing some education consulting work.”
However, as he was talking to an education consulting firm, a principal’s position came open in Oark, north of Clarksville. He said he weighed his options and decided to stay in education.
“When I got there, they were an F school in school improvement and after one year, I was just blessed, the elementary got the award of having the highest scores in the state in reading readiness,” Cossey said. “We were No. 1 in the state and so we really celebrated that. I was very, very proud of my students and my staff.
“In that same year, ... the high school campus was ranked seventh in English language arts literacy growth for all schools that are considered high poverty – 50 percent or more free and reduced lunches – and so that first year was kind of a banner year. It made me feel good that I stayed in the profession because there was tangible evidence there that you’re making a difference with kids and their academic achievements, so I think back on that and that was just a lot of fun.”
After two years as K-12 principal at Oark, which is part of the Jasper School District, the superintendent invited Cossey to be the director of operations for the school district “and so that’s is what I have done the last two years.”
He said the job has included working and “with facilities, transportation, maintenance, athletics and a lot of work in federal programs, a little bit in curriculum. Just a little bit of everything, and I thoroughly loved that job. It was a blast.”
He said the one negative about it, though is it put “a layer between me and the kids. It was a little bit of a stretch for me to have that connection that I thrive on, and so I’m just really looking forward to getting back into the building,”
“I love having great test scores, everybody sees that. Those to me are awesome and we need to strive for those, but those are secondary,” Cossey said. “No. 1 is, let’s take care of kids.” He added what sticks out to him the most about his career are the times “where me and a few staff members recognize a need and we pair up that family with the local Habitat for Humanity or with a local church and we get adequate housing or whatever the case may be.”
“I think too many times in education we get our mind wrapped around math and English and science, and that’s stuff is paramount, but if a kid doesn’t have a good place to live, if a kid is hungry, if a kid has other basic needs, we got to meet those to learn,” he said.
Cossey said his goal that he shared with Hart was that he wants to “recognize success.” He said that Searcy has a great reputation and some great teachers and “the last thing I want to do is come in with guns blazing because I don’t want to interrupt success. ... I want it to continue and then I want to make some small tweaks so we can gain a little more success.”
“My No. 1 goal to start off with is I want to get to know the people,” he said. “I just don’t think you can have an effective campus without just good, solid foundation in relationships, and so I want to start immediately working on building those relationships so we can reach the level we need to, but we will not meet it without good solid relationships.”
The Cosseys also will have three children in school in Searcy. Their daughter, Elissa, is starting third grade. Their daughter, Evelyn, is going into the first grade. And their son, Samuel, just turned 5 and will start kindergarten.
