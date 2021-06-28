Susan Prowse, part of a husband and wife international touring duo that will be performing Sunday at the Searcy Event Center, knows of “all the awesome things that are going on” in Searcy.
“I have seen the growth of Searcy; of course, the television spot on the Small Business Revolution [online reality show] and the award they won,” said Prowse, whose act Cliff and Susan will be opening for headliner Elvie Shane at Searcy’s “United We Stand” Fourth of July celebration. “We have not performed in Searcy before, but I have really admired from a distance all the growth in arts and culture that they have really been growing over the years.
“The Arkansas Festival and Events Association is the reason I found out about Searcy. They would go and present what they had been doing. It has been really cool to watch.”
The Prowses, who play the piano, fiddle and guitar, said they do all kinds of shows from big stages to small lounges. Their debut single, “Drivin’ Me Crazy,” was released April 11, 2020.
“When we are in small venue, we have a little bit more proximity to the crowd,” Susan said. “We can have them bring requests up and interact with them between songs, so on a big stage like this, opening for someone like Elvie, we will do tried true favorites but will do the interaction. We will throw in a few originals because this is one of those venues that you want to get exposure for your original music, which is country and fits right in with Elvie.”
She said they will be leaning a little bit more country but will do a little Southern rock and and some sing-alongs, which she said she really enjoys, getting the crowd hyped up for the main act.
The favorite song that’s requested at this type of venue, Susan said, is “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”
“My husband is a fantastic world-class fiddle player and pulls the fiddle out ... that is the first thing people think of when they see the fiddle,” she said. That would be a set closer, typically.”
Cliff chimed in, saying “Country Roads,” the John Denver classic, is a crowd pleaser and one they can sing along to. Susan said the Dolly Parton songs “Jolene” and “9 to 5” are some other favorite songs that they do along with “Footloose” from Kenny Loggins. Susan calls that one, “a good high energy dance song.”
Rock and roll from the 1980s and even a little Jerry Lee Lewis from the 1950s could also be a part of their show.
Susan was born in Hot Springs and raised in Magnet Cove. She has “four generations of family” in Hot Springs. Cliff grew up in North Little Rock and lived in Alexander for a short time when he was younger. In 2016, Cliff and Susan met on the stage at Willy D’s Rock and Roll Piano Bar in the River Market at 322 President Clinton Ave.
“He was there playing guitar and fiddle as a utility player during the dueling piano show and I was performing that weekend, filling in,” she said. “We got together for music and the short of it is we fell in love and got married a year later.”
Around 2010 when she was living in Las Vegas, Susan said she found an agent that books international piano bar gigs.
“My first one was in the Caribbean on the island of Saint Martin at The Red Piano. It was my first experience of doing my own show with one piano, the crowd surrounding the piano and utilizing the skill set of the dueling piano show where it’s all requests, interactive, sing-along, mulit-genre, knowing lots of songs, fielding requests,” Susan said, “but it was just me and I just fell in love with being able to control the show and do my own thing and also being young and traveling and being able to see the world.
“So I went from there to Amsterdam to Norway to Spain to Germany. There is a venue in Santa Barbara that is very similar to that and they’re the same owners who opened the one in the Caribbean.”
Asked where in the United States they love to perform the most, Cliff and Susan agreed it was Santa Barbara, Calif. “We really enjoy it,” Cliff said. “It is always great weather there. We have built a lot of friends over there.”
Susan said she liked the venue in Santa Barbara and added that Vegas is a favorite place for her to play.
“Arkansas has my heart,” Susan said, “because my family is here and we have been growing our business quite a bit in the state but, of course, corona put us in lock down for the last year. New Orleans is [also] awesome. Love it down there.”
Concerning the enjoyment entertaining brings them, Susan said “I think music is a magical thing and I think that going into a show, doing the show, sometime i will just stop and think about how much fun we are having; no matter where I am in the world, just being able to connect with people like I said is magical and is very fulfilling.”
“We drive home from a show and we will be talking about the good moments and we will also be thinking about what we can do different next time to make it better, and being able to do that with the person you love and do what you love, I can’t think of anything better in life,” she said.
Cliff added, “I have kind of lived and breathed music my whole life and it’s all I think about and do. I am always practicing, so after a show I am usual hyped up. This is one thing where Susan and I differ but like after we play a four- or five-hour show and still being hyped up and wanting to listen to music, I’ll be listening to the radio and she won’t. She’s quiet.
“As soon as we get home I will be thinking about a lick that I want to practice because I liked it, so I go play guitar for another two hours. It is certainly something I could not live without.”
Looking at gigs for the rest of the year, Susan said it is a great feeling to finally get back to performing again after COVID-19. Locationwise, she said they are “sticking to the ground in Arkansas but will be going to the Caribbean in November for an existing contract they had prior to COVID.
“We have done so much to grow our business in the state,” she said, it just feels good to have big opportunities like this in Searcy to open and get our name out there and grow our brand here in the state. That’s the long-term goal anyways.”
In January 2021, they launched a podcast, the Cliff and Susan Podcast, where they give a glimpse into their lives and attempt to educate, entertain and inspire. They also are owners of Big Red Dog Productions, a music production and artist development company in Little Rock. Susan is the entertainment director for Willy D’s Rock and Roll Piano Bar in the Little Rock River Market.
The Daily Citizen attempted to also interview Shane about performing in Searcy on Sunday, but his public relations person, Jessica Sonquist, said “thanks for the offer but Elvie is too busy to do interviews.”
“United We Stand” will be held from 6-10 p.m. at the Searcy Event Center, 1306 Higginson St. Cliff and Susan take the stage at 6 p.m., with Shane to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.