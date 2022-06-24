The husband of late District 13 Justice of the Peace Sue Liles was nominated by the White County Quorum Court on Tuesday to finish out her term in office.
White County Judge Michael Lincoln said after Kenneth Liles accepted the nomination that he would send a letter to Gov. Asa Hutchinson for Liles to be approved to serve the remaining six months of his wife’s term.
At Thursday’s Republican Party of White County meeting held at the Carmichael Community Center, Chairman Billy Kurck announced that the governor has been notified that the party will be nominating someone to fill the next two-year term since Sue Liles was running unopposed as a Republican candidate in the November general election.
Kurck said the filing period for the seat is open now until July 15 and a special county convention will be held Aug. 11 to elect someone by paper ballot to fill the position. Candidates must live in that district and contact JP Joel Pritchett. the secretary of the Republican Party of White County, or Kurck. He said the filling fee is $225.
The party also voted to refund Sue Liles’ $225 filing fee and her $40 party fee.
Lincoln also paid tribute to Liles, who died recently after a battle with cancer, at Tuesday’s Quorum Court meeting. He told Kenneth Liles that the court had tremendous respect for his wife, who previously had served as tax collector for the county.
“She was an asset. She brought a wealth of knowledge to the court,” Lincoln said. “She served White County citizens faithfully and responsibly for many, many years. I can’t express how grateful I am to Sue Liles’ dedicated service to the county.
“I think in 16 years that I was judge and she was collector and justice, I think we may have had one disagreement, and when we considered talking, she understood how wrong she was and how right I was.”
Lincoln told Kenneth Liles he knew how much he was going to miss his wife.
