Putting together the first city-supported Fourth of July celebration has taken hundreds to thousands of volunteer hours over the past few months, according to Mat Faulkner, one of the directors of the Searcy Beats and Eats Committee, which is in charge of the effort.
"The value of the hundreds, if not over thousands, of volunteer hours far exceeds the cost of the event itself," Faulkner said. "It is exceptional that the city approached the Beats and Eats Committee to put this on for the community and volunteers who have other jobs and other commitments come together for the past three or more months to put something like this together for everyone to enjoy and bring a higher quality of life to our community."
Another committee director, Marka Bennett, said there have been 30 volunteers plus some others from the community who have been trying to get the Searcy Event Center ready for Sunday.
"The spirit of volunteerism is vital to community life," Bennett said. "People who are willing to give of themselves, their time, their resources, their energy, their ideas ... are the worker bees who demand no attention, no monetary compensation, no press, just the satisfaction of doing something for others that will make us all just a little prouder of where we live and a little more supportive of each other on the regular days of life.
"... Every person on this committee works super hard, and the payback is the best: watching people laugh and enjoy an evening together."
The "United We Stand" celebration will feature two musical acts, hot air ballon rides, classic cars, an exotic petting zoo, a Fun Zone, food trucks, fireworks and more. It runs from 6-10 p.m.
"It is a lot of fun to plan it and it's really exciting to be a part of wanting to make people happy," said Lisa Douglas, a volunteer who said she has been with Beats and Eats, which primarily has held downtown street festivals, about two or three months.
Douglas said her main involvement for Sunday is helping with setup, getting vendors where they need to be and helping them get settled in before the crowd arrives. She said another job of hers will be to make sure that "everybody is happy."
"It is going to be a lot of fun and we are excited to get back out as close to normal as we can and have people enjoy themselves," she said.
Volunteer Ashley Cifreo believes "community involvement just improves our area for our children and their livelihoods, just doing events in general."
"I enjoy being around other people and making our community a better place personally, so anything I can do to help," Cifreo said. "I feel Beats and Eats has been that avenue for me personally."
She said she has been involved with the group for the past two years and for Sunday's event, she has been working with Beats and Eats co-director Heather Kemper on all of the vendor coordination.
Jonathan Simmons said he lives in Cabot but is from Searcy and has been involved with Beats and Eats since it started.
"Being from Searcy, I have always loved being involved in activities going on in my hometown," Simmons said. "It has been nice to kind of see Beats & Eats grow from where it started to where it is now.
"I remember the first Beats and Eats got canceled, got rained out. It would be pretty easy just to say forget it but they came back the next month. It was small and the next month was a little bigger and they have had crowds [up to] 10,000 folks for the 'Small Business Revolution' and I suspect they will have a good turnout for Fourth of July as well."
Simmons said his role Sunday is to oversee bringing in the national headliner, Elvie Shane, and "advancing the show" by working with those involved coordinating the show.
"Once the show kicks off, I will be behind the lighting desk and running lights," he said. "Really, it is just doing what I am good at, directing people."
Edgar Castorena, who said he's "the newest member of Beats and Eats" and youngest at age 24, having "been a part of the last three or four meetings," said the Fourth of July celebration "is Searcy's biggest event this year" and he has "been caught up in the middle of it but just have loved every minute of it."
"They introduced me and made me feel very welcome to the committee," Castorena said. "The involvement has just been intense right now just because it is Searcy's biggest event that has occurred with the A&P [advertising and promotions] tax. They have been able to help out a lot with their donation."
The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion agreed in April to provide $45,000 in tax revenue for the celebration, the first city-supported Independence Day event in 15-plus years.
"My involvement has been organizing well and helping out and getting volunteers rounded up," Castorena said. "I went and rounded up many of the Mexican community around the area.
"Really what I want to do for them in the future and for these events is get involved with the culture of it all. I want to incorporate that part of it, getting everybody involved as much as possible. There is a whole side of the community that has not been included yet. I am hoping to be a part of that and get that going."
Castorena said he will be at the T-shirt area Sunday and will also be involved with any kind of setting up beforehand that needs to be done.
"Being the young guy there, any help they need with any kind of lifting, I am going to try to get involved with and help to make sure the event runs smoothly," he said.
Volunteer Pam Means, who said she has been with Beats and Eats almost from the very beginning, said, "I just enjoy event planning and helping create the atmosphere for the people in the community."
Means said she normally works in the kids' area at events but since the Sunday event is a little bit different, attendees can come see her to buy things like shirts and tickets for the hot air balloon rides.
She invites everyone to bring towels because there will be "a 22-foot playable slip and slide." She also mentioned that circus performers will be walking around the event.
Means said she grew up in Bald Knob and graduated from high school there but moved to Searcy in her 10th-grade year.
"It a good feeling to see everybody getting out and about and we're not caged in anymore and the community can have a good time and celebrate," Means said, adding that she gets a great feeling of satisfaction being involved with planning an event so many will be enjoying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.