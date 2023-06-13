Human trafficking is often seen as “this overseas problem, and it’s not,” according to Darby Gaines, executive director of the Child Safety Center of White County. “It happens right here in our backyard.”

Gaines was one of the speakers in a series of talks Saturday at the Child Safety Center organized as part of an effort by Dr. Keith Waggoner, founder and president of the nonprofit Operation Rescue Children, to bring awareness to human trafficking and child exploitation.

