Human trafficking is often seen as “this overseas problem, and it’s not,” according to Darby Gaines, executive director of the Child Safety Center of White County. “It happens right here in our backyard.”
Gaines was one of the speakers in a series of talks Saturday at the Child Safety Center organized as part of an effort by Dr. Keith Waggoner, founder and president of the nonprofit Operation Rescue Children, to bring awareness to human trafficking and child exploitation.
Waggoner got involved in the fight against human trafficking when a couple came to Fellowship Bible Church in Searcy in 2018 to talk about their mission. “They took their entire family with three small kids and moved to a far off land. I mean, that’s brilliant enough just in and of itself, but they did it to fight their scourge on our human existence, human trafficking and child exploitation.”
Waggoner said the couple, Adam and Lori Parker, missionaries in Kathmandu Nepal, promote justice for exploited individuals.
“They said there were over 40 million people enslaved in the world today,” Waggoner said. “And I thought, ‘No way.’ He said there were more people that are slaves today than ever before in this human world and I thought, ‘More than the children of Israel and Egypt? More than the Civil War days? Are you kidding me? Really?”
Waggoner said he went home after hearing the couple talk speak and found out through the Human Slavery Index that it was true. “There were more slaves today than ever before,” Waggoner said. “And I thought how is this possible with all of our technology and advancements? We’re a better people; we’re a better world than ever, really? We really are a better but still this is a prolific problem and I thought, ‘Man we’ve got to do something.’’’
He said that Adam Parker told him, “’Keith, we can help.’ The people that are trafficking are more sophisticated and better trained. He said they have billions of dollars at their disposal, like the cartels and the terrorist groups. He said they don’t have to go through red tape, they can move, they are agile.”
Finding out that Waggoner already had been working with law enforcement, Adam Parker told him he could come to Nepal and train them.
Through lots of prayers, Waggoner and his wife, Adrianne, got approved to go to Nepal, making their first trip in January 2020. He said they trained a small group from India, Thailand and Nepal.
“They came to us with these bright eyes and said, ‘We never thought that we could fight back. We never thought we would have the ability to protect ourselves. Every time we rode out on our little motor scooters, surveying these brothels full of children that they would take, these bad guys would do terrible things to them every day.’”
Operation Rescue Children now trains the “heroes that go out there and do the grunt work,” he said. “We train a group probably every month now, whether it’s the special response team, Texas Rangers or SEALs or really anybody who wants help. We want to give them the very best of the best technology.”
Close to home
Gaines said while fighting trafficking in other countries is needed, it is an important and real issue in Searcy and White County that residents face today.
She said those who work at the Child Safety Center were excited that new Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order when she first took office about combating human trafficking and protecting the youth of Arkansas.
Arkansas law takes the human trafficking definition “even further and involves any kind of exchange for money or goods and we see that happen frequently here,” Gaines said. “Arkansas law also talks about threats and coercion and stuff like that being a part of it and man, that happens so often with the kids that we serve.”
The Child Safety Center is a nonprofit child advocacy center, one of 17 in the state and about 1,000 in the United States.
“It is kind of considered a nationwide best practice or best response for child abuse,” Gaines said. “Here in Searcy about 500 kids are served by the center yearly.
“If you can imagine when a child experiences any kind of abuse, whether that’s sexual abuse, physical abuse, emotional abuse, trafficking, a witness to a serious crime or a violent crime, that is very traumatic. That is overwhelming. That’s overwhelming for their caregivers, for the family in general, so we get to walk that family through the next steps.”
Partner agencies of the Child Safety Center include area law enforcement, the Department of Human Services, Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division and the prosecutor’s office.
On the wall at the center is sort of a mural depicting all these agencies coming together to fight against child abuse.
There are child and family advocates that get to walk the child and family through the entire investigation or process. “They connect them with resources,” such as housing, food and information about domestic violence, Gaines said. There are forensic interviewers on staff that interview the child in a safe environment. There are also mental health therapists who can screen for trauma symptoms and get them connected to mental health services on site or out in the community. Nurses can provide sexual assault exams if necessary.
There also are two facility dogs at the center, Jake and Inzo. “They are typically the highlight when kids come here,” she said.
Gaines said there also are a lot of handprints on the wall of the center and they are from all of the kids who have been to the center. “Also it really makes a big difference for kids who are walking in and kind of being overwhelmed and seeing that ‘I’m not the only child going through this.’”
The Child Safety Center has a prevention program where it offers child abuse education and prevention in the schools, encouraging kids how to speak up about it and the importance speaking up. It also trains adults, teachers and churches about how to recognize the abuse and what to do if they recognize the abuse, how to respond and how to report.
Searcy Police Department Detective Sgt. Spenser Dangerfield distributed copies of the Arkansas “universal citation” on trafficking of persons: “A person commits the offense of trafficking of persons if he or she knowingly: recruits, harbors, transports, obtains, entices, solicits, isolates, provides, or maintains a person knowing that the person will be subjected to involuntary servitude; benefits financially or benefits by receiving anything of value from participation in a venture under the above subdivision.”
He gave an example of a case involving human trafficking, saying, “I could talk to the suspect all day long. That’s not the challenging part to me. Talking to the children and hearing their side of what happened is the challenging part.”
He said as a father of two, it infuriates him to think that “people can do this type of thing to them.” Dangerfield said he feels like he has been called to be on the front lines of fighting trafficking.
He said he really appreciates the work that the Child Safety Center staff does. He has been the sergeant of the Criminal Investigation Division for almost four years and said part of his goal when he took over as one of the supervisors was to get more involved in child crimes and join the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
“So that’s something that we also instituted,” Dangerfield said. “They are funded through the [Arkansas] State Police and we were able to function through them, buy equipment. We have a dedicated Crimes Against Children detective at Searcy PD. We do need another. We look for grants for that sort of thing. I am grateful for the one that does this. His name is Kendall Samuel. He is a good friend of mine, too, and I am very proud he stepped into that role.”
Reframing minds
Dangerfield said most of the time human trafficking cases in Searcy are going to involve “the promise of something in return.” concerning human trafficking cases in Searcy. He said it is not typically the stuff shown in movies, but “we have a major interstate through our city so with that there is going to be people coming to gas stations, people coming to hotels. We are going to have something of that nature here because of that.”
Dangerfield said there is a need to “reframe our minds” when it comes to the those being trafficked. “We need to get them resources and help. To me, there nothing more important than protecting your children.”
Kevin Boyce, program director at Jacob’s Place Homeless Mission, said he agreed with Dangerfield that Searcy really doesn’t experience the type of trafficking that is shown in movies with individuals being transported across state lines.
“It’s more about, ‘I got this service and I can exchange it to you if you do these certain things for me,’” Boyce said. “Sexual assault and sex trafficking are synonymous with each other. A lot of the residents that come into our place experienced sexual assault in some sort of way.
“The trick with sex trafficking and a lot of times sexual assault as well is the person that is having that acted upon them doesn’t know that is happening to them and so you have to ask questions whenever you are interviewing someone for them to say yes to it. and that can allude to maybe they are in sex trafficking.”
Boyce said Melissa Meyer, an anti-human trafficking specialist, trained the staff at Jacob’s Place several months ago on how to spot it and how to see the trouble signs.
“We are a 90-day program that asks residents to get a job [or] if they don’t currently have a job, to seek a job, save 60 percent of your income while you are at Jacob’s Place through a savings program so eventually over that 90 days you are saving up for that next month’s rent, first month’s deposit,” he said.
“When we bring people in from someplace outside of Jacob’s Place,” he said, one of the biggest thing they have to defend is online dating sites. He talked about people saying they could help a homeless person pay their bills or give their kids a safe place.
Boyce said while Jacob’s Place is trying to help the homeless save and get back up, it’s important to realize there are people out there offering “a really crappy room and just using them for sex for a little while until that wears off and they get tired of the kids. They kick them out and they are back to square one. That is one of the biggest things we have to defend.”
Boyce said what he talked about has to be battled with mental health services. Jacob’s Place has partnered with Harding University’s Therapy School and the graduates students who are just a few hours away from getting licensed can see the residents on the weekends.
A study on the residents dating from files on hand back to 2011,showed that 70 percent of their residents had been sexually assaulted before coming into Jacob’s Place, Boyce said, “which is unreal. It definitely happens here and where Jacob’s Place is now, it was going on right across the street at Briarwood [Apartments] and no one knew about it but it had been going on for years, so it is going on all around us, under our noses.”
Boyce was referring to Thomas Kelso, the owner/manager of Briarwood Apartments, being arrested in April on charges that include human trafficking. Kelso, 72, has remained in custody since his arrest on four counts of trafficking of persons, three drug-related charges and three counts of rape.
Michael Phifer, director of Mission Machine, said that he and Boyce “probably run into a lot of the same things.”
“When me and my friend took Mission Machine over back in 2016, homelessness was our main priority in what we had our focus on,” Phifer said, “but there is so much more to homelessness than what makes you homeless and what makes you become homeless.”
Four years ago, Phifer said he worked part-time for the White River women’s shelter, where he was hired as a child advocate. He said it is really sad that people would look at a human life as a commodity instead of a child or a human being.
“They [the victims] want to get these predators convicted,” he said, “but from what I have seen from working with people is they don’t want to relive the tragedy that they have been through, and if they can come to one place and be comfortable while trying to do it that is really a great thing,” referring to the Child Safety Center.
Phifer said Mission Machine is trying to keep an eye out for human trafficking. “I think there is probably no greater fight than the fight for human rights.”
