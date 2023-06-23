The human remains found last week in a wooded area between Hubach Drive and South Poplar Street are "being treated as a homicide," according to Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez, "until we can rule out anything else."

"We are hoping to get more answers after getting results back from the crime lab,” Hernandez told The Daily Citizen on Thursday. He said the results the department is waiting for are possible DNA or dental records. “Our best estimate is that the remains have been out there for several weeks and possibly months."

