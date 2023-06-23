The human remains found last week in a wooded area between Hubach Drive and South Poplar Street are "being treated as a homicide," according to Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez, "until we can rule out anything else."
"We are hoping to get more answers after getting results back from the crime lab,” Hernandez told The Daily Citizen on Thursday. He said the results the department is waiting for are possible DNA or dental records. “Our best estimate is that the remains have been out there for several weeks and possibly months."
The skeletal remains were found June 16 after the police department was contacted by a resident around 4 p.m. Hernandez told KARK, Channel 4, on Wednesday that the remains were found by a homeless person who told another person who then told the police.
“The remains were collected and sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for identification,” Hernandez said in a news release Tuesday.
He said in the release that the FBI’s Evidence Recovery Team also was brought in “to assist with the recovery of the remains,” telling KARK that was done because of the density of the woods and because they needed to find all they could to help with the identification effort.
“The first step is to find out who it is”, Hernandez told KARK. “The more that we can get, the better our chances are of getting DNA results back. Also the more that we can find, we can possibly see if there is any trauma to parts of the body.”
He said the investigation includes looking into missing persons cases in the area.
“It’s unfortunate but it can at least give them some closure and from that point, we can begin the investigation into what happened to the person,” Hernandez told KARK. “We’re hoping that this person or a loved one of this person have their dental records on file or their DNA on file. That would definitely speed up the process that would give us a starting point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.