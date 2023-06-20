Human remains have been found in Searcy in a wooded area between Hubach Drive and South Poplar Street, according to Police Chief Steve Hernandez.
Hernandez said Tuesday in a news release that the police department was contacted by a resident around 4 p.m. Friday “regarding possible human remains” in that area.
“When officers arrived, they located human skeletal remains,” Hernandez said in the release. “The remains were collected and sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for identification.”
He said that the FBI’s Evidence Recovery Team also was brought in “to assist with the recovery of the remains.”
The police department had no further comment at this time when contacted by The Daily Citizen.
