Searcy officials have spoken to the Arkansas Municipal League about a senior living facility located in a neighborhood, but plan to consult with City Attorney Buck Gibson before possibly taking any further action, according to Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford.
Meanwhile, the owners of the House of Three, Mark and Dr. Brenda Frisbie, feel they are being portrayed wrongly and treated wrongly by some of their neighbors in the Rolling Meadows subdivision.
Those neighbors spoke to city officials last week during a public meeting on a different subject, short-term rentals, and were told by Stafford that House of Three had been issued a warning because “boarding houses are not allowed in your zoning code,” but the city wants to make sure it is in compliance with state and federal laws before any follow-up action because it feels there will be litigation.
Mark Frisbie said that “in other circumstances,” the city might be correct that there is a zoning violation, but “we have a federal attorney who knows the federal housing act up and down, left and right, and she’s assured us that what we’re doing clearly falls under the Fair Housing Act – that’s a federally protected thing that we are doing, and so the city of Searcy didn’t even have language in place in their ordinances and their charters, their articles that even allowed for this.
“I mean, that was a violation of federal laws. The city didn’t have the Fair Housing Act language. We’ve been educating the city of Searcy on where they need to be, through our attorney, what their limits are. I think that the city is now gunshy to move forward with some action because they know a federal lawsuit will be following right after that.”
Mark said he doesn’t know of a “single loss ... when this issue has been litigated. We are very confident in our position and we will, of course, defend the rights of these elderly ladies.”
The Frisbies said a lawsuit isn’t something they want, though. “We tried to actually talk to the city before we even started the house and we had a conversation with them and they were wishy-washy: ‘We’re not going to say yes, we’re not going to say no,’” Mark said. “Not that we needed their permission because we don’t through the FHA [Fair Housing Act], but we tried to talk to them.”
Brenda said setting up the House of Three in Searcy was never meant to be a contentious move. It was meant to be a good thing for Searcy, she said.
“We had no intention of raising any type of storm,” she said. “We had no idea something like this was going to come from the neighbors, and I don’t think it would in most neighborhoods. I think in this was there was just a couple of people that just decided they were going to take it as their ...” (“personal crusade,” Mark interjected).
“We want this to be a good thing for the city. We don’t want some terrible fight to come up that people are negative. It just got blown out of proportion and I can’t believe where it has gone.”
Brenda pointed out a sign in the yard of a neighboring family that points down to the road near the House of Three, saying it’s “dangerous for our ladies [living in the house] because we don’t want people knowing that there are three little elderly ladies that share a rental house there. It puts them at risk.”
She described another sign as saying, “Welcome, Death Valley, population ... they cross out the three, they cross out the two and then they leave a 1. It’s almost threatening, and what hurts is that my mom was one of those numbers.”
Mark added, “For someone to go to the trouble to paint those signs and then to put them in front of their yard, that shows a level of animosity or hate that really is over the top. House of Three is nothing more than a rental house for the elderly, disabled, and we have someone there 24/7, it’s fully staffed. There’s cameras in all the rooms so the staff can keep an eye on [them] at nighttime.”
Brenda said they purchased the house at first “for my mother to stay at, to help with her care. It’s no different than a rental house. Right now, we have no health-care workers that come, it’s just the little ladies that live there with someone helping them as a caretaker. They bring their own furniture, they live there peacefully, there’s no extra cars. I don’t know what’s going on in their [their neighbors’] mind, but it’s really sad.”
Mark said of the neighbors, “I’m sure they have some imagery in their head of machines and medical devices; no telling what they are thinking. It is truly just a house with some Lazy Boy chairs and the TV and they have their own rooms.”
Brenda said those in the house get to “live together. They can be roommates. They can play games. They can watch the birds.” Mark added, “They get home-cooked meals. That’s all it is.”
Brenda said her mom was 91 when she died, and “it just hurts to see these signs when I go there. It’s like they’ve made my mom a joke. They’ve made her death a joke, and they’ve done that to the other people. We had another person come who had a mom that passed and she saw these and she just cried. She’s like, who would put that in their yard and say such things?’
Brenda said they are just trying to help these families, “but you know when these ladies drive down the road and see these signs, what a horrible thing if they figure out it’s for them. One of them has a son who comes and picks her up to take her out to eat; she comes back and sees these signs, I just can’t even imagine. They’re not there to die, they’re there to live.”
‘Good neighbors’
Discussing the concept of the House of Three, Mark said it was “the brainchild of a man in Little Rock.” Brenda said there are House of Three locations in multiple states “but the ones that are here in Arkansas started with a very kind-hearted man, Coy Butler.”
Brenda said their involvement with the House of Three began when they were looking for a place for her mom. “She was terrified of going to a facility. She felt so much more comfortable in a home environment. At the time, there wasn’t a good answer here in Searcy. We didn’t want to have her go all the way to Little Rock and so we decided we would start one with my mom’s memory in mind here because so many people reached out to us with the same problem.
“It’s not a huge thing. It’s for three people. We are not going to put anybody out of business. We’re not going to start a chain of them. This is just our little house here.”
Mark said he and his wife take no compensation for their involvement. “We don’t make a penny on the house.”
“We’re certainly not making a profit. We started with my mom and we just love these ladies.” Brenda, who is a family practice doctor, said she is “not the doctor of the house if anybody tries to say that. I just go over and buy birdseed and watch the birds with them.” Mark said they also water the flowers and say hello.
“For the record, my wife is not part of this business. She has zero operational control and no ownership in the House of Three operations,” he said. “Lumping her into this is very unfair. We started this for her mother and she is friends with the staff and residents. I, myself, have full say in day-to-day operations and ownership.”
Brenda said the thing that confuses her is that “we have tried so hard to be good neighbors. We were excited to buy. We would have bought a house here in our neighborhood but the housing market was so crazy. We needed a particular type of house. We needed all one level. We needed more bedrooms and maybe 2 1/2 bathrooms in a quiet area, because these ladies are quiet, not” what the neighbors are saying.
One of the complaints against the House of Three is increased traffic in the area interfering with city services and posing safety problems for pedestrians and children, especially because of speeding. Mark disputed the speeding complaint (two speed regulation machines have been set up on the street since last week’s meeting) and said there was “one episode where there were more cars possibly than normal and that can happen to anybody and that’s when a very prominent family had a bunch of family members come out.”
However, he said they “have driven down that same road when it was Razorback football day or Super Bowl or even church life groups when cars are lined up and down the road where you barely get through.” Brenda added, “And we love that. We love being able to get together. We have nothing against that. We get in trouble if someone parks in the cul-de-sac. We’ve tried to be good neighbors. We’ve done everything we can.”
Mark said that hasn’t been the case with some of their neighbors, like with the signs. He said he had to call the police on a neighbor who was “threatening my wife.” Brenda said the neighbor pulled out behind her, blocked her car, came to the window and proceeded to “harass” her and tell her she needed to move the mailbox off his property “and we were running some kind of crazy business and he wanted us out of there.”
“He’s come up and harassed our client’s families and we have a camera system because we are worried people are going to come up and do things to the house now,” she said. “It’s really become crazy and we have not gone to any media. We left it quiet. We’re not approaching any of them because we just want it to fizzle out, and I guess the biggest thing I like to put forward is, Mark and I have had so many positive comments and feedback and just support throughout the community but it’s this small little fraction that has built up this huge storm over it, and so it’’s not the general consensus of the community.”
Mark said one of the ladies staying at the House of Three lived in the neighborhood “literally only a handful of houses down the road. That is her neighborhood, her community, and for her to continue to live amongst her neighbors and friends, think about that, that’s a real blessing for her.”
Brenda said the ladies living in the house have fun doing puzzles and they can laugh at each other and encourage each other, and some of them don’t have any family, no children and no siblings left, so that interaction is really special for them.
“Through friendship and love, these ladies help their lives be more pleasant at the end of life,” she said. “They are not there to die, they are there to live. Dying is part of the life process but that is not our purpose, and that’s what those horrible signs put out there.” Brenda said she got sick to her stomach physically when she saw those signs because “my mom is one of those neighbors they crossed out. I can’t see how anybody can be that cruel.”
Mark said he has filed a complaint with Searcy Code Enforcement because he believes the signs are not allowed by city ordinance (2008-31).
Mark also refuted claims made by the neighbors at the public meeting that the house is for those in hospice or who have Alzheimer’s and that the caregivers work eight-hour shifts. (He said they work 12- and/or 24-hour shifts.)
He said the idea that they move in dying patients every two or three weeks "is just absurd. We want all residents to live a long and happy life."
He also addressed whether they are looking to buy another house in the neighborhood, as was speculated at the meeting. "We were given a baited question – if we would be interested in buying their house in the future – and we toyed with the idea but told them we would always entertain a house purchase but not at this time. We have no plans to open a second but we are well within our rights to do so if we wanted to."
"This whole thing seems to be a crusade from a few neighbors working up the whole neighborhood," he said. "The federal Fair Housing Act also provides a way for a house to do many public services, one of which is a drug rehab halfway house, up to four people per room, as a federally protected activity. Or would the neighborhood prefer a traditional house rental with college teenagers coming to and from Harding?"
