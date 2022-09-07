The Searcy Planning Commission sided with the House of Three on Tuesday in the dispute with neighbors over the senior living facility being located in their residential subdivision, approving it as a “reasonable accommodation” under the Fair Housing Act.
Mark and Dr. Brenda Frisbie, the owners of the house on Charles Thomas Boulevard in the Rolling Meadows subdivision, spoke before the commission, as did Tom and Patricia Collier, neighbors opposed to the House of Three. The house has three handicapped older ladies living in it.
“This house is a house that my mother lived in,” Brenda Frisbie said. “This house is simply a house in the neighborhood. It looks like any other house. We have one car in the garage. Sometimes there’s cars in the driveway.
“If we have an event where someone was sick or if we have a birthday party, we’re going to have more cars there but so are all the other houses down the street. They have life groups. They have football parties and we’re happy for them.”
In reference to cars being parked on the grass, she said that was because their neighbor’s trees fell over onto their driveway and “completely blocked us for days when that ice storm hit, and we understood it was an act of nature. We didn’t go and complain to them but we had to drive a little bit onto somebody’s grass.”
“We went to them. We talked to them. We replanted their yard,” she said. “We have done everything to be good neighbors, and the Fair Housing Act is very clear to say that this is what they consider under point 8 on the Fair Housing Act, a group home, where two or more people with disabilities choose to live together as a matter of association may not be subjected to the requirements or conditions that are not imposed on households consisting of persons without disabilities.”
Frisbie said the Fair Housing Act also says that some group homes provide residents with in-home support services of varying type while others do not. She said group homes discussed in the statement may be opened by individuals or organizations, both for profit and not for profit, “and believe me, we’re not making a profit, but this was started for my mom and it’s a very emotional thing for me because we love these ladies. They are as quiet as church mice”.
“We don’s have talks. We don’t have kids. We don’t have cars in the driveway,” she said, “and we did have on account where there was a fair numbers of cars in the driveway when a person passed that had a lot of family members in the community. First of all, death is only once.”
She mentioned other residents holding “weddings down the street” as well as birthday parties. “It almost atrocious to think which one of you would not want someone to come to your home when your loved one is passing. It seems unbelievable to me that this amount of animosity can come out of this and it is very sad. And we are here to bring something as a good nature to Searcy. We are not here to cause problems. We never meant for any of this to happen.”
She said they know their residence is legal under the Fair Housing Act, “and we tried to do everything we could to make that appropriate. We are not here to make a problem for anybody; we are here to bring another asset to the community for the people that would chose to have this and can’t afford to have a caretaker in their home.”
‘It’s a business’
Tom Collier, who lives “down the street from them,” said he put up signs in his yards, such as “Welcome, Death Valley, population ...,” to “only to draw attention to the fact that this place is down there. The traffic and times and especially during the death of that lady was awful, people couldn’t get their garbage picked up. They couldn’t get their mail. Some of them couldn’t even get out of their driveways.”
“The people parking on the other people’s yards, that wasn’t because of the ice storm,” Collier said. “This house is in that cul-de-sac. The only access this house has to the street is their driveway. Their yard cuts at an angle to the edge of the driveway on both sides. They have no front-yard access so they have a single driveway access. People cannot park.”
{p class=”p1”}Collier said he understands that the cost of a person staying at the house starts at $6,500 a month. “That’s about $75 grand a year per person and you’re not making any money off of it? You paid a quarter-mil for the house; you’re making close to a quarter-mil per year or your gross is close to a quarter-mil. It looks like an excellent business opportunity to me.”
{p class=”p1”}“Don’t call it little old ladies sharing expenses and singing Kumbaya,” he said. “It’s a business. That’s all I’ve got.”
{p class=”p1”}Patricia Collier said she wanted to point out that the Frisbies said they didn’t want to cause any problems, but “when you go back and read the articles from 2013, and especially 2014, Mr. Coy Butler who started all this and who came to city officials on their behalf before they started this house, they all had problems.”
{p class=”p1”}”The first house was fought. The second house was stopped in Lakewood [in North Little Rock] after a $525,000 investment by him,” she said. “He owns like six. Another guy owns four in Hot Springs. Another guy owns two or three. Are they going to stop at this one house? We know that they have already talked interest to another neighbor. How many of these do you want in our neighborhood?”
{p class=”p1”}She said she feels for the residents of the facility because she knows how nasty the nursing homes can be at times, “but this is a business. They don’t even own the property their mailbox sits on.” She said the Frisbies assumed that the cul-de-sac would be used as a personal parking lot. She said there is a neighbor whose ring camera two houses away captured 43 cars in a two-hour period.
{p class=”p1”}Mark Frisbie said they bought the house in December and opened for operations in late February. “Seventy-five of all of our income goes toward the employees, the caregivers. We do not make a profit. I’ll just say that.”
{p class=”p1”}He also addressed the mailbox, saying that it has been there for 20 years and they did not put it where it is located.
{h4 class=”p1”}Solving problem{/h4}
{p class=”p1”}Planning Commission member Jim House said his impressions is there are those who don’t like the House of Three or are “against that kind of service” and there are those “who are for that kind of service, “but To me, it doesn’t matter what the service is. It could be done in a different city and you wouldn’t have any problems from anybody.”
{p class=”p1”}Patricia Collier answered, “That’s exactly my point.” House continued “But when you pick a house in residence, especially in a dead-end street, you’re going to run over people’s rights and they’re going to complain about it because they moved there for a reason: peace, quiet, safe. That’s what they all want but when something upsets that, you’re going to think they hate you. It’s what’s being done..
{p class=”p1”}“So I just say everybody ought to leave the word hate out of this because I certainly don’t hate anybody. I may be biased in my thinking but I try to go with the facts. ... I guess I just want to see the positive attitude for this and it’s just a problem, we’ve got to solve it the best we can.”
{p class=”p1”}Planning Commission Chairman Steve Jordan said the Fair Housing Act says the disabled person gets to choose where he or she wants to live just like a college student gets to choose.
Searcy Code Enforcement Director Jeff Webb said pretty much the complaints from neighbors have been about parking and operating a business in a residential zone. He said the violation notice that was written was for operating a business in a residential zone. Jordan asked Webb roughly how many complaints his department has received. “I’ve gotten several complaints at different times on parking, mainly from the same people.” He said a half-dozen complaints have come in from individuals.
Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford said the House of Three has a pretty long driveway and does meet the two parking places required for the property.
“The federal Fair Housing Act imposes requirements on cities, whether we like it or not,” Jordan said, “so that’s where we are today.” He said the Frisbies’ attorney wrote a letter that was very detailed, making multiple legal points. Commission member Larry DeGroat cited an August 23 letter from the lawyer saying it wasn’t a boarding or lodging house but a private home with up to three elderly people with disabilities that have a rental agreement. Mark Frisbie said, “We have individual renting agreements for all three of these.”
Stafford said the lawyer in an email responded to Webb and said the rent includes meals, laundry, utilities, cable and assistance with activities of daily living. “So there’s somebody there that is providing services,” he said.
Mark Frisbie said that “the caregivers come in and they rotate shifts. Usually it’s 24 on, 24 off, 12 on.” Brenda Frisbie said the Fair Housing Act allows for services for the individuals that are living with the disabled people. “It’s very clear,” she said.
{p class=”p1”}DeGroat made the motion for reasonable accommodation for the House of Three and commission member Jamie Mobley seconded the motion, which passed unanimously. The House of Three supporters in the audience burst into applause.
{h4 class=”p1”}Following decision{/h4}
{p class=”p1”}Afterward, Brenda Frisbie said she was thankful that the Planning Commission “kept the reasonable accommodations that is justified by the Fair Housing Act. ... These ladies [living in the House of Three] are wonderful people and we’re caring for them for the good of Searcy and the good of the community.”
{p class=”p1”}Mark Frisbie said, “We’re, I guess, a little upset that probably an unfair side was presented without us being able to retort or refute many of their claims. The traffic was an issue once when that prominent person passed but after that, it’s been fine, no more than any other home. We’re happy with the outcome and we’re moving forward.”
{p class=”p1”}Patricia Collier said her husband “pointed out within a day or two of our signs that they said were so offensive, they [the city] were at our house giving my husband a citation for the signs being too close to the road and too large. We were given 10 days to move the signs back or to make them so they can enforce that, but they can’t enforce a residential neighborhood and when a business moves in, it’s a business.”
{p class=”p1”}Tom Collier claimed First Amendment rights “for the signs to say whatever they want and, in my opinion, wherever they want since this House of Three can be in a zoned R-3 neighborhood. There’s nothing that we can do. They already done it.”
{p class=”p1”}Patricia Collier said Jordan recommended they get a lawyer. “We’ll have to talk to our neighbors, but I guarantee 90 percent of our neighborhood did not want a business in our neighborhood. They claim it’s not a business but once you provide a service, it becomes a business. A beauty shop provides a service. You have three elderly ladies paying $6,500 a month, is what i understand, for rent of a vacant bedroom. They sign a rental agreement. All three have to be disabled in some sort.
{p class=”p1”}”... Our whole point is this is a residential scheme. They use the federal government to buy up residential property that they could sell tomorrow for the value of the property, if not more. Then, they put in three elderly ladies and hire a caregiver or they have multiple caregivers. They pay for the property, $6,500 per room. They are paying for these people’s property.”
{p class=”p1”}On Wednesday morning, she said that “their side was allowed to send legal briefs and had all kind of information put before them and our side wasn’t given any opportunity because we were relying on the city to speak for us and apparently they didn’t take into consideration anything that we had said at a zoning meeting that we weren’t even invited and wasn’t suppose to be at.”
{p class=”p1”}”We had eight people from our subdivision at that zoning meeting. We had 11 at the City Council meeting that we just found out about the morning that the paper came out,” she said, “and then they hold a meeting at noon the day after Labor Day and we’re able to go and everybody else is tied up, working or gone and we are sitting there without the paperwork and other things we should have had to ask the questions and present our side, which according to that thing, we were not even suppose to be allowed to speak.
{p class=”p1”}”So this planning commission can hold open meetings about a house that is for renovation, a historic home on Race and have public input. They can hold it about AirBnbs and have public inout at six o’clock in the evening, open meeting, but something that’s going to affect every single subdivision in this city, nobody is allowed to bring their lawyer or present a proper thing or to present information ahead of time? I don’t understand this.”
{p class=”p1”}She said that she also feels that having the appointed planning commission make this decision allows the elected City Council “to pass it off” and not take responsibility for the decision. “We were blindsided and not given an opportunity to present a case because we thought the city was backing us up, but apparently not.
{p class=”p1”}”... We could have presented our information. We could have presented the doorbell rings that show all the cars down there, the pictures of all the cars down there in the cul-de-sac, the letters from the people down there about not receiving mail, not getting garbage and what happens when something happens. We could have provided a lot more information about how the disruption is. ... You think of a lot of things once you get away and start saying, ‘Wait a minute, look what just steamrolled over us.’”
{p class=”p1”}Stafford said the Planning Commission’s decision can be appealed to the Searcy City Council.
