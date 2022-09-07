The Searcy Planning Commission sided with the House of Three on Tuesday in the dispute with neighbors over the senior living facility being located in their residential subdivision, approving it as a “reasonable accommodation” under the Fair Housing Act.

Mark and Dr. Brenda Frisbie, the owners of the house on Charles Thomas Boulevard in the Rolling Meadows subdivision, spoke before the commission, as did Tom and Patricia Collier, neighbors opposed to the House of Three. The house has three handicapped older ladies living in it.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.