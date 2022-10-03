Although a fire destroyed his family’s home Friday evening, Searcy Recreational Sports League Director Rigel Page said they “have been overwhelmed with support.”
Although a fire destroyed his family’s home Friday evening, Searcy Recreational Sports League Director Rigel Page said they “have been overwhelmed with support.”
“We have no immediate needs,” Page said Monday.
Despite the fire on Red Oak Lane in the River Oaks subdivision, a 2D Sports youth baseball tournament was held this weekend at the Searcy Sports Complex as planned, and ended up providing money for the family’s needs, according to Page.
Page posted on the 2Dsports Youth Baseball Arkansas Facebook page on Sunday: “Wow! My family’s heart is so full! We lost pretty much all worldly possessions, but have been reminded of what truly matters! Pat Hall and Jessee Cassard said, ‘Take care of your family.’ Some of my folks in Searcy said, ‘Tell us what to do.’
“The tournament went off great because so many people stepped up and I was able to tend to my family and just be a baseball dad. Then, at the end of the night, I’m given a wad of cash for my family. Folks, this is what it’s all about. Being good to each other and loving each other. Instead of disparity and loss, we feel full because of what you’ve done for us! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!”
The fire has not been investigated yet, according to Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan, so the report is not complete, but Dunavan, who was on the scene, said. “It was basically a total loss. on the house. The guys told me when they arrived, there was already fire coming out of the front of the house.”
He said the department was alerted to the fire at 5:04 p.m. and Engine 2 was on scene at 5:08 p.m. According to Dunavan, 23 firefighters were involved in fighting the fire.
“I think just about everything had fire damage but the garage and it had some water damage to it,” Dunavan said. “They [family members] were on the way to Lonoke [for a football game] and then they got the call that their house was on fire and then they turned around and came back.”
Dunavan said firefighters “terminated command” around 9:30 p.m. “It was fully involved when we got there so it took a little while, I say at least 30 minutes to an hour to get it under control.”
A lot of people were with Page on Friday night, Dunavan said, helping him to “dry stuff out.”
