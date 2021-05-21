A 24-year-old Crossett man, who was arrested in November after committing thefts while dressed in a hospital gown, was sentenced to two years in prison earlier this month for multiple crimes.
Nicholas A. Price pleaded guilty in a negotiated deal May 10 to two counts of class D felony breaking or entering and eight counts of class D felony theft of property. He received two days of jail credit.
The Searcy Police Department was called for a welfare concern Nov. 4 when a white male wearing a hospital gown was seen “pulling on doors” at the Town and Country shopping center on North Poplar Street, according to the affidavit written by Detective Tim Smith.
When officers arrived, the man was standing at the Simmons Bank ATM. He reportedly gave a false name at first before being identified as Price, and it was determined that he was “under the influence of an unknown illicit drug.” Price was arrested and had in his possession a black credit card and ATM receipt, which showed that he had just tried to withdraw money.
Smith’s investigation, “based on multiple witness statements and video surveillance,” showed that Price had left the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room around 8:05 a.m. and had gotten into an unlocked vehicle at Harbor Freight and Leap Kids Dental over the next 40 minutes. He stole $1,054 in property from the vehicles, including seven credit cards, which were returned to their owners. Surveillance video showed him using one of the stolen credit cards at the ATM.
When Price was interviewed at the police department Nov. 18, Smith wrote that Price said “he did not remember breaking into any vehicles or much else about that day due to his mental and intoxicated state.”
Price also was sentenced to two years in the Arkansas Department of Correction on May 10 for class D felony theft by receiving and class D felony fraudulent use of a credit or debit card for an incident that occurred a day earlier. His sentences run concurrently.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Greg Mote, a bank card and credit card were stolen out of a vehicle Nov. 3 at Park Avenue Baptist Church while the owner was in PrimeCare Medical Clinic. Bank records showed the the cards had been used at Walgreens, Walmart Supercenter and King Tobacco for a total of $1,187.83 in purchases.
When Price was interviewed by Smith and Mote, he “admitted to using” the cards, but said that they were given to him by another individual.
