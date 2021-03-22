The second recommended superintendent finalist consultants for the Searcy School District spoke about last week has been superintendent for the Hope School District for the last six years.
Dr. Bobby Hart is one of four candidates to be interviewed by the Searcy School Board next week about becoming the district’s next superintendent. The three other recommended finalists that the board has chosen to interview are Stuttgart Superintendent Dr. Rick L. Gales, Cross County Superintendent Dr. Nathan Morris and Sheridan Superintendent Jerrod Williams.
Gales was profiled in Sunday’s edition, while Morris and Williams’ profiles will be featured in The Daily Citizen before the candidates come to Searcy for a full day, starting March 29, to participate in campus visits, meet with stakeholder groups for an interview and have a 1 1/2- to two-hour interview with the School Board members after dinner with the candidate and his spouse.
The selected superintendent will begin July 1, while Barrett’s final day before entering retirement is June 30.
Dr. Ken James and Dr. Bobby Lester, search consultants for McPherson and Jacobson Executive Recruitment and Development Firm of Omaha, Neb., provided the profile information about the candidates they vetted for the position.
Lester said Hart has a bachelor degree in physical education, a master’s in physical education administration and a specialist degree before he finished his doctorate degree. His undergraduate work was at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia and he also went there to get his master’s of science. He got his doctorate from Texas A&M Commerce.
Before becoming Hope’s superintendent, he had been a high school principal, including at Newport High School, and athletic director and head football coach at Augusta High School. He is a 1987 graduate of Bryant High School.
Lester said Hart has served on a governor’s task force and was described by his references as being very laid-back and able to talk to anyone. It was also said that he knows how to manage finances very well and is a very good people person who is not hesitant and asks questions for clarity.
“Very approachable by all colleagues” was what a reference said about Hart. Other statements included that he “always attends the extracurricular activities and keeps up with the legislative activities and school law and school department rules.”
He has managed $9 million and $4 million building projects, some from the ground up and some were remodeling projects at older campuses. Hart was called a very good delegator who does not micromanage. He also was described as someone who is open to looking at things in different ways and very focused on data when determining outcomes.
“’He has grown as a superintendent; you know where he stands but he is not overbearing,’” Lester said. “He is involved in city clubs and is Rotary Club president, a chamber of commerce board member and past president, United Way of Hemstead County board vice president [and] executive board vice president of Arkansas Imagination Library. He is a member and often holds leadership positions in virtually all educational organizations, including ASBA [Arkansas School Board Association], AAEA [Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators] and ASCD [Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development].”
Hart is a member of the Methodist Church and is active in his church, Lester said. “He has a great family – a wife and two children, twin boys and a girl.”
Lester said Hart looks for research- and learning-based programs and academics are his top priority, “and I have heard that over and over.”
Hart insists that buildings and grounds are maintained and look presentable, Lester said, and is considered a great communicator, both verbal and written. His honesty, integrity and humility are considered above reproach, and he is known to be a man of high morals and very even tempered, having never been observed losing his temper.
Hart has the respect of all staff members and is a team player, Lester said. Every decision he makes is based on students first.
Both AAEA and ASBA directors and former state education directors have confidence in his ability to lead Searcy, Lester said. He always dresses professionally and is an ambassador for the Hope School District.
“He is a leader rather than a follower,” Lester said. “He has done a brilliant job teaching administrative classes at Southern Arkansas University as an adjunct professor. He wrote and received a grant for a school-based health center. ... He puts people of all races and walks of life at ease and connects with his constituencies.
“He is very tactical but won’t cave in on board policies. He served on the state finance committee representing the Southwest Arkansas Service Co-Op. He has demonstrated a strong work ethic. He is open-minded and flexible. He has full understanding of community perceptions.”
Lester said that Hope “has been a one-on-one district for five years. The digital infrastructure in the district has the largest and most-sound network in the region and will move up to four gigabytes this summer.”
The Hope School District has approximately 2,200 students. The Searcy School District has 3,960 students.
Log In
