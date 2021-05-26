White County Domestic Violence Prevention Inc. is having its 25th anniversary of opening Hope Cottage and is asking community members to pledge a donation of $25 a month for a year in an effort to keep the shelter for battered women and their children going for the next 25 years and beyond.
The nonprofit organization’s stated goal is to put women back in control of their lives through providing a place to stay and recover, as well as offering classes that prepare them to become independent.
According to the website www.hopecottage.com, Hope Cottage “in the past five years [has] given shelter to 381 women and 219 children.”
Concerning the domestic abuse situations, “they’re told it’s their fault … we work with helping them understand it was not,” the nonprofit’s director, Kaye Candlish, said.
Candlish said that the organization helps the women with making plans for their futures.
“Each plan is different and specific to one person’s needs,” Candlish said. “The organization is not there to control the women’s decisions, but only to give them options and help them access available resources.”
The nonprofit offers several classes to women in the process of recovering from domestic violence, including budgeting and finance, nutrition, cooking and parenting. The parenting classes are specifically geared toward children who have had violence in their home.
Candlish said that the organization can stay in touch for up to a year after women leave the shelter, and that in hard circumstances, they can help provide the women with groceries or gas for their vehicles.
“Many women return to their abusers simply because they cannot make ends meet,” Candlish said. “The organization tries to prevent this by helping them get through their first year.”
Hope Cottage is mainly supported by grant funds. Candlish said that financial help from the community through the $25 plan would be a “great help.”
“Any amount at any time is welcomed, not just donations acquired from the plan,” Candlish added.
The organization also runs Hope Restored Thrift Store, 1211 E. Race Ave., with proceeds supporting Hope Cottage. Hours are 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. For more information, call (501) 368-9722.
For more information or to donate, visit www.hope cottage.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.