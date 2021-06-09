“We felt like the town needed something to celebrate,” Bald Knob Chamber of Commerce member Sharon Johnson said about bringing back Homefest this summer after having to cancel it last year because of COVID-19. “It has been a long year. Everyone needs to get out and have a good laugh right now.”
The annual festival, sponsored by the chamber, in downtown Bald Knob will be held June 25-26. A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at Bald Knob City Hall for anyone wanting to volunteer to help or learn more information about the event.
Activities related to the event will begin June 19, when Bald Knob City Council member Ella White said the Strawberry Pageant will be held at 2 p.m. at the high school gymnasium. A practice will be held June 18 from 6-8 p.m. The fee to enter is $50.
Terri Pate is in charge of the pageant and may be reached at (501) 283-0999. The girl age groups will be 0-12 months, 13-23 months, 24-34 months, 3-4 years, 5-6 years, 7-9 years, 10-12 years and 13-15 years. The boys categories are 0-12 months, 13-23 years and 2-4 years.
On June 24, White said a 3-on-3 basketball tournament will take place, with registration at 6 p.m. and games beginning at 7 p.m. There will double elimination with male and female teams. The age categories will be 12-16 and 17 and older.The cost is $10 per person to register. For more information, call Theresa Smithson at (501) 724-4667. Vendors interested in participating should also call Smithson.
Homefest will feature a parade, a male beauty pageant and the Johnson Brothers Carnival, White said, and multiple performances The performers June 25 for gospel night, beginning at 6 p.m., include Lexi Ellis, Beth Ellis, the Pleasant Grove Choir, Brook Nixon, Gary Crain (a comedy act), Michael Coles and The Hometown Gospel Band.
On June 26, the Aaron Owens Band from Hot Springs will headline from 8-10 p.m. Also performing will be 90 Proof (6-7:30 p.m.) and Richie Varnell and the Troubadours (3:30-5 p.m.) from White County. From 2-3:30 p.m. the Steven Sharp Band from Bald Knob will perform, and Kids Beat will perform from 1-1:30 p.m. Rhodes Dance Academy from Searcy will perform 12:30 -1 p.m. Aubrey Morris from Bald Knob will dance from 1:30-1:40 p.m.
The beauty pageant June 26 will be held at 5 p.m. downtown in the courtyard. Cost is $10 per enter and the men will dress up like women and are welcome to wear makeup high heels and wigs.
The parade will be held at 10 a.m., with the parade awards at 11:30 a.m. Those wanting to be in the parade need to be at the high school parking lot at 9 a.m. If they want to be judged, they need to call or text (501) 724-4667. The parade starts at the high school then goes to Park Street then to Highway Avenue.
A cake auction also will be held Saturday at noon and Pate said it is usually big money maker. Also, a cake walk will be available Saturday with free kids’ games and face painting.
Johnson said a lot of the area churches will be at Homefest with fun things for children, and a petting zoo will be available.
