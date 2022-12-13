Holiday season fun at Spring Park
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- ARcare corporate support center 'manifestation' of dreams
- Searcy sweeps Lyon College tourney to claim trophy
- $1 million more requested from city of Searcy to make new public library 'reality'
- Holiday season fun at Spring Park
- Supreme Court will review conviction in murder-for-hire case
- A slowdown in US inflation eases some pressure on households
- Fed set to extend inflation fight with 7th rate hike of 2022
- Fusion breakthrough considered milestone for climate, clean energy
Most Popular
Articles
- Parolee from Kensett arrested after shots fired at White County deputy during pursuit Sunday night
- Drug seizures by CADTF over past three months include 56 pounds of fentanyl
- 54-year-old sex offender from Siloam Springs living near Searcy High School arrested Friday
- Faulkner gets 73% of votes to topple incumbent, become next Searcy mayor
- Berryhill Park lighting display vandlized during weekend, speakers stolen
- Berry Merry moves to Spring Park ice skating pavilion because of rainy forecast Saturday
- Expanding ARcare
- $1 million more requested from city of Searcy to make new public library 'reality'
- Searcy airport to put full $400,000 from 80/20 grant toward hangar construction with 20-deep waiting list
- Searcy 59-year-old accused of dragging dog behind truck, shooting another
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.