Wednesday will be the final day to register for the Searcy Holiday of Lights Lighting Contest, which possibly will have winners in each ward this year, according to Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton.
“If we have enough entries, our hope is that we will give first-, second- and third-place prizes to each ward,” Burton said. “There are four wards in the city, so we are encouraging people who enter this to spread the word with their friends and neighbors.
“In order to judge by ward, we have to have a set number of entries per ward and right now, we don’t have that. We have several entries. They are not equally dispersed over wards, so people really need to get out who want to compete and encourage their neighbors to do the same thing so there will be more prize money given.”
Those wanting to enter the lighting contest can go to the Searcy Holiday of Lights Facebook page and send a message about their interest in entering or they can send an email to searcyholidayof lights@gmail.com
“We need their name, their address and their phone number,” Burton said. “We have several posts on social media about the lighting contest. We ask that people do not put their addresses in the comments section. That will not enter them in the contest. They will have to send us a direct message or an email and we will confirm receipt so if they just comment on a post, they are not entered.”
In the residential category, the first prize will be $300, second $200 and third $100 for each ward if there are enough entries, she said.
“We are giving one commercial prize,” Burton said. “It could be any kind of commercial business, it does not have to be a retail business or a store front. ... We are giving one first-, second- and third-place prize in the commercial category.”
She said the prizes in the commercial category also would be $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place.
Burton said those who want to enter must live in Searcy or have their business located within the Searcy city limits, which applies more to the commercial entries.
“We have seen a lot of store fronts and window displays over the years and they are considered in the point system that the judges use; however, the exterior lighting, like the traditional Christmas lights on the outside of the building, that needs to be the star of the display, and same thing for residential,” she said. “We have a lot of people who have some really great decorations, wreaths and inflatables and lighting displays, but Christmas lights needs to be the focus of the entry, but those other things are considered.”
There is no fee to enter the lighting contest.
Churches may enter in the commercial category, Burton noted.
“We put the deadline at Dec. 22. In case there are late entries, we probably won’t start judging until the 23rd,” Burton said, “and depending on how quickly everyone judges – we give judges several days because it’s right at Christmas time and we also want to make sure every judge sees every home and occasionally a judge might go by and a house may have already turned their lights off or they might not be on yet for the evening, so we give them several days so they can fairly judge every house.”
Burton said the winners will be announced by Dec. 31. “It might be on the 31st or it could be earlier if judges all get to judge it on time.”
Beginning next year, the previous year’s first-place winners will not be eligible to win the following year’s contest. Contest entry grants permission for use of photos and addresses (no names) for Holiday of Lights promotions.
