A 48-year-old woman from Ward was killed Wednesday morning on Arkansas Highway 31 south of Beebe when the vehicle she was driving struck a trailer sticking out in the road from a private drive.
Kimberly C. Hendrix was driving north on Highway 31 in a 2012 Ford Focus when the accident happened at 6:17 a.m., according to the Arkansas State Police. A 2019 Ford F150 was parked facing east with the trailer “partially protruding into the northbound lane.” When the Focus struck the trailer, the vehicle overturned several times.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident, according to Trooper 1st Class Andrew A. Lay.
