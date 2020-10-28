The alleged driver in a hit and run turned homicide turned herself in Sunday around 8 a.m., according to Lt. Todd Wells of the Searcy Police Department, and was reportedly released on $100,000 bail the next day around 10 a.m.
A warrant had been issued last Thursday at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for the arrest of Twyla D. Glass, 36, of Searcy on charges of first-degree murder, a class Y felony, and failure to stop after accident with injury or death, a class D felony. Her plea and arraignment hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday in White County Circuit Court.
At 4:35 a.m. Oct. 18, officers with the Searcy Police Department responded to an “unknown trouble call” in the area of Auto Zone on East Race Avenue. Upon their arrival, they reportedly found 28-year-old Johnny D. Williams Jr. laying on the ground unresponsive. NorthStar EMS took Williams to Unity Health-White County Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
According to an affidavit written by Searcy Detective Laurel Sexton, Searcy officer John Aska responded to the scene and found Williams on the ground near a light pole. Aska reportedly “noticed broken chrome plastic pieces and other debris near Williams’ body that might indicate that he was hit by a vehicle.”
Sexton reportedly received information from “an anonymous source” that a 2007 maroon Dodge Nitro was the vehicle that hit Williams and the vehicle was said to have been driven by Twyla Glass. The source gave the name of the registered owner of the vehicle, according to the affidavit, and Sexton went to the owner’s residence in the 700 block of East Market Avenue and found the car.
Sexton noted there was damage to the front side of the car on the passenger side. Many of the “plastic chrome pieces found” at the scene were reportedly similar to the broken pieces on the vehicle. A “small round mirror” found near the body was found to be missing from the vehicle.
A total of five witnesses talked to Sexton, according to the affidavit. The first one reportedly said she allowed her boyfriend and a friend to use her Dodge Nitro at around midnight Oct. 18. She reportedly told Sexton that her vehicle was returned around 10 a.m. and she was not aware of there being any prior damage to her car.
The second witness told Sexton, according to the affidavit, that she and several others were “in an altercation with Williams over some keys he would not return.” The witness reportedly told Sexton that she and the others located Williams walking near the area of Berryhill Park and WW Ford, there was a “verbal altercation” and Williams “walked away, traveling west on Race Avenue.
The second witness also reportedly told Sexton she got into the rear passenger side of the “maroon Dodge Nitro” and Glass “was in a rage, intoxicated and driving west on Race St. when she hit Williams, causing him to fly over the hood of the car.”
The witness said Glass reportedly drove them to the Stoneybrook Apartments “after Williams was hit and went to sleep.”
A third witness reportedly told the detective that Glass “was intoxicated” and he was driving her around so she could locate Williams. The witness reportedly said they drove to the Days Inn to try to find Williams, he saw Williams between Berryhill Park and WW Ford and “they got out of the vehicle.”
The witness also reportedly said Glass “became angry with Williams” and Williams walked away. According to the affidavit, he said Glass “got into the driver’s seat of the 2007 Dodge Nitro” and he “was afraid” to get Glass out of the seat because she was angry. He reportedly got into the front with her and drove after Williams was struck “to her residence at the Stoneybrook Apartments.”
A fourth witness reportedly said she was in the rear driver’s side seat of the Nitro and Glass was driving and was “heavily intoxicated” and “extremely agitated” with Williams. The witness reportedly said they did not stop to see if Williams was alive before driving back to the Stoneybrook Apartments. The fourth witness reportedly said the third witness gave her a ride back to where Williams was hit and “she attempted to render aid.”
Police obtained video footage from the Days Inn that reportedly showed a maroon-colored Nitro pulling up to hotel and Glass was reportedly seen getting out of the passenger side while the third witness exited the driver side. Glass reportedly was seen on the footage going inside to speak with a clerk around 3:55 a.m.
A fifth witness, who stated that she was working at the Days Inn, reportedly told the detective that Glass “was intoxicated and was asking if she had seen a person that she described as a black male, dark skin, tall and skinny.” This witness, according to affidavit, said Glass “seemed very confident, focused and determined to find this person.”
She allegedly said Glass was saying this person she was looking for “had taken her friend’s keys and she wanted the keys back.” The fifth witness reportedly told the detective that Glass and the driver who Glass allegedly said was her brother walked back outside and “she heard Glass yelling, ‘There he is!’”
Glass said the man walking west on Race Avenue in front of Days Inn was the man they were looking for and was “yelling for him to give her the keys, but the person did not respond and continued walking,” the witness reportedly told Sexton. The fifth witness described the man walking as a black male wearing a light-colored jacket.
The witness allegedly saw Glass get into the passenger seat of the vehicle and the “black male she called her brother got into the driver side of the car and they drove west on Race St. after the man walking.”
