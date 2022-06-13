At least two White County community members are voicing their concern that another historic house is on the verge of coming down.
The house in the spotlight now is the Green Booth House at South Pecan Street and West Center Avenue. It was built in 1925 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1991. The house is owned by Westside Church of Christ and is currently used as the church’s office.
“We have lost so many historic homes in the last year, it’s like a historic epidemic,” White County Historical Society President Shelly Churchwell said.
She posted on Facebook that the church was planning to tear down the house at 702 W. Center Ave. to build a parking lot. However, Westside Church of Christ bookkeeper and secretary Rachel Lewis said last week that the church’s elders had not made any decision about the fate of the house. “They have not decided what they are going to do with it,” Lewis said, adding that some on social media have made up their minds that something is happening even though it isn’t.
The Green Booth House is described as “a single-story brick structure, with a broad gabled roof and a wraparound front porch that extends to a carport on the left.”
“We need to plan a 100th birthday party for it; not watch it’s funeral,” Churchwell said. “Private property rights prevail to the owner. Every property owner who owns a house on the historical register can do as they please; now, whether that’s what the town would like to see or not legally does not matter.”
She said this church previously has torn down the Robbins Sanford mansion and the Quattlebaum house for parking, “so we have lost several historic homes on that block.”
Earlier this year, Churchwell spoke out about First United Methodist Church razing the 1898 Ben Lightle House for parking, and expressed concerns about the depot on Main Street next to the Natural Food Store. The depot also has since been demolished. Will Walker, vice president of the historic society, said that the depot was the last one in Searcy and had a “more unique” history, and he was sad to see it torn down a few months ago.
Churchwell said she has heard that the Green Booth House has foundation issues, but “most buildings that are saved have foundation issues. That’s pretty typical with a 100-year-old structure if it hasn’t been already fixed.”
“In a perfect world, I would like to see it as a place that was cherished and a place they could use for missionaries to stay when they come,” she said. “They could AirBnB it to market it to all kinds of speakers, church speakers that come to White County, because there are a lot of speakers who come and need a hotel room for a night or two.
“Something is always going on at Harding, so I wish that could happen but if they are dead set on parking then I’m sure that’s what will happen. I just don’t want to see in a few decades, us look back and say, ‘Why didn’t Searcy appreciate our heritage?’ Why did we need all this parking and asphalt that’s only used a few hours a week? Why did we tear down buildings that were 100-plus years-old? And, why are churches the ones doing it?’”
Churchwell said the problem is not buildings getting to the point where they have to be torn down but that no one took care of them along the way to keep them from getting in condemnable conditions.
She pointed to Smyrna Church as an example. “Some would say, ‘It’s old, it’s falling in, we’re just going to tear it down,’ but luckily we had a group of people that said, ‘It’s old, therefore we’re going to save it no matter what it takes. It is the oldest standing documented church building in Arkansas because people went to the trouble to save it. It was about to fall in.”
Churchwell urges members of the community to contact the church if they do not want the house to be torn down. “We would like to see the house appreciated and kept,” she said.
Searcy resident Gage Fears, who is part of the Oklahoma City-based Abandon Atlas Founding, which tries to save historic buildings, also has gotten on board to help save the Green Booth House.
“My biggest fear going into this is having to to argue or have an incident with the church because churches have a lot of pull in the South and I’m a church-goer myself,” Fears said. “I think it’s worth being looked at. I think they should reconsider, especially to make more parking. It just seems nonsensical.
“If they could give us time or the White County Historical Society time to find somebody to renovate it or turn it into something like an Airbnb, that would be great.”
He said the Green Booth House is “like one of 15 places in town. They are all slowly disappearing because people just want to make parking lots, which I think is a terrible idea. It is just terrible that a church wants to tear something historic down for a parking lot.”
Fears said he has left a voicemail with the church, and might talk to the Searcy City Council about the structure. The Daily Citizen also has not received a response from the elders of the church.
“I don’t know if it would be a matter that the City Council could step in,” he said. “It’s one of the those things that it would be so great if we had a historic district committee because then they would have to go through that committee to even consider doing this.
“My biggest statement is that it’s just disgusting that they even want to consider that. If you look at the Downtown Church of Christ, they have a [historic] house on their property. They built their property around that house. That’s basically my big deal about it. I would like to delay them in their demolition or at least get them to reconsider.”
He said with the building being on the historic register, “they need to take a look at that fact and every building can be saved and all it needs is foundation work, that’s not going to be that much money.”
Fears and the Abandoned Atlas Foundation recently tried to convince the Bald Knob City Council to save the old Forbes Lumber Co. building, which has been around since 1915, but the council voted to take bids to demolish the house.
“We [the foundation] just don’t go after abandoned buildings, historic preservation is our biggest thing and if the church wants us to document the place [the house] like we did with the Forbes building in Bald Knob before they tear it down, even that would be OK,” he said.
