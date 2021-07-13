Inspections of the historic Black House have revealed that there are several areas showing signs of deterioration that the city needs to repair, according to Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne.
“We are going to have to step up and do some repairs for that,” Osborne said. “Some of the banisters are starting to rot, for a lack of better terminology, and a lot of the stuff will have to be replaced.”
The Black House at 300 E. Race Ave. contains the Searcy Art Gallery. The house is one of the first 100 Arkansas buildings placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas from the Central Arkansas Library System, the Benjamin Clayton Black House “is one of the few remaining landmarks of early Victorian architecture in Arkansas.” It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on Nov. 20, 1974.
Osborne said he spoke to City Engineer Mark Lane and he said there were some facade restrictions from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program that the city has to meet.
“There are certain things we will have to do,” Osborne said. “Again, this is just information we are trying to get costs on and we wanted to get it on the agenda to let the council know that this is an expense we will have in the future.”
Lane said Monday that it had been some time since he had been over to the Black House, but he “went and looked.”
“You walk around it and just on the exterior you see a lot of places that are rotten,” Lane said. “I have checked with the Arkansas [Historic] Preservation Commission and have determined there is what they called a facade easement, and they gave us grant money at one time and in turn that requires us to maintain the same type of materials on the exterior of the house that would of been available in the original times, wood.
“I am still exploring a lot of that. Depending on how much work there is, they may require us to use an architect. I just don’t know at this point.”
The Black House is open Tuesday-Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Debbie Higgs, curator, said the current exhibit has work from Michele Clark featured. Pastels are a real speciality of Clark’s, Higgs said. “She is really good in acrylics as well. Personally, for me, I think she displays such a feminine, soft feel to her work.”
The council is expected to hear more about the repairs that are needed at tonight’s meeting. It is set to start at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 401 W. Arch Ave.
