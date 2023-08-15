Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons has recommended that the city hire a director for the youth baseball and softball programs.
Parsons told the Searcy Personnel Committee on Monday that the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is in agreement that “we need the right person to get this done right. It would be more uniform; it would be more consistent.”
Currently, those programs are run by volunteer directors, Rigel Page and Clarissa Mahanay.
“I made a comment to someone the other day that there’s a bunch of drama going on with baseball and I got called and chewed out about it, and it’s like, ‘Why is that my problem? I don’t run baseball,’” Parsons said, “but yet we’re having to deal with all these problems and that every time something goes wrong with the sport, they run to the city – a snow cone tastes bad, it’s the city’s fault – so if that’s the case, why not have our hands in it?”
Parsons told the committee at the Information Technology Building that he had “reached out to other committees that do this already. Some cities run all their sports through the city, some run a handful, but the ones that do run all of their sports have started off just kind of taking a program or two at a time.”
“That’s how we got adult softball,” he said. “Adult softball was in shambles. It was falling apart. It was probably 2007 or 2008 when it happened because I was a programmer and Brian [Smith, the Parks and Recreation director], I guess, worked it out Belinda [LaForce, the then-Searcy mayor] and they pretty much said ... it was me and a girl named Angie and they said, ‘Here you go, you’re running adult softball.’ We didn’t know anything about it and they made it part of our gig.”
A job description for the position with Searcy was tweaked a bit off other cities’ description, according to Parsons, and he said he was meeting soon with a city that has a salary range of $32,000 to $48,800 for the position.
“Obviously, experience goes a long way, too,” he said. “You pick someone off the street, you might not want to pay them as much as someone who has been running a sport for eight, 10, 12, 15 years.”
Mayor Mat Faulkner asked Parsons if the cities that used to have their sports under an association and then took back over the programs were glad they did. Parsons said the main two he talked to were Batesville and Cabot and they both like having the authority and control.
“Use agreements are great but use agreements need to be tweaked and very, very, very detailed out who is responsible for what,” Parsons said. “If it’s in-house, the main thing they said is control over money, per say, there is no questions. If a city is running a sport, every penny is accountable by City Hall, by the city treasurer, there’s no questions on where money goes, how much things cost, why they cost the way they do.
“Where’s my money? Where’s the money for uniforms going? Where’s the money for this? How come registration is so high? All those questions are answered because all of our stuff is out there for the public to see. Overall there are glad they did” take back their sports programs.
Some of the programs different cities have “are self-generating,” he said. “Their budgets run on their programs. They don’t put out free programs. We put out a lot of free programs for the public. A lot of their stuff is not free. They charge gate, which I don’t suggest we do it. They charge parking fees. There’s all sorts of things that I don’t suggest we do, especially right now, and I’m not suggesting we take over sports right now.”
The idea, Parsons said, is to have this in place pretty soon. He said the ones running both sports now have agreed to help whoever is hired “to show them the ropes, teach them what they know.”
A&P assistance?
Rodger Cargile, chairman of the committee, asked if the Cabot director was paid by the city or advertising and promotions commission.
“I have an advisory board; he has a commission,” Parsons responded. “He answers to nine people as well as to his mayor but he has to answer to his commission first. They only get a certain amount of money from the city for their budget. They are not fully funded like our parks and rec is but they get a chunk of money from A&P every year just for parks and rec, not for certain projects, not for this and that, just toward their operating budget.”
Cargile said he couldn’t decide how he felt about $40,000 for the position. He said he sees the need for a director, but “I think we’re going to have to pay a little bit more. And more than $40,000, I think we have a very good argument to ask A&P to chip in a little bit, and I’m not talking a great deal, maybe $10,000 a year, maybe a thousand a month towards a program, and we can also have this guy as a tournament director, which is what he will be.”
“We’ll just kind of tweak his title a little bit, but this guy is going to be directly responsible for bringing lots of people to Searcy,” he said. “Heads in beds and butts in seats is what they want and that’s what they’ll get with this guy. A thousand a month doesn’t seem like a big ask.”
Faulkner said concession sales alone would help since right now the city isn’t taking in any money from them.
“Depending on what sport it is you’re looking at anywhere from $600 to $2,600 a night just in concession profits. and in tournaments you’re looking at $2,000-$4,000,” Parsons said.
Faulkner said if the city were looking at someone to be in charge of two programs, “we want then to have experience, right? This doesn’t need to be a newbie.” Parsons agreed, “No, not at all.”
Parsons said if the $40,000 were increased, he hopes the city would get some good applicants. ”I really do hope so.”
Faulkner asked if Cabot or Batesville had anything to say about their “volunteerism” when they brought their programs in-house. Parsons said those cities didn’t, but “that’s something I could ask them.”
Faulkner said engagement with the parents and volunteers “is something we want to build. ... We don’t want, I guess, people to think, ’Hey, now it’s underneath the city, now we don’t need to help.’”
Batesville, according to Parsons, has a program director plus a couple of programmers, so there is going to have to be someone under the director, perhaps contract labor, to run concessions, for umpires, for scorekeepers, for field crews. He said there would need to be “multiple people underneath them.” He talked about he prep work for the fields sometimes taking six or seven days a week and dragging the fields in between games.
Committee member Tonia Hale said what she is envisioning is a director and then it branches out with other people to take care of different responsibilities.
Cargile said the biggest complaint he received was having to spend more times in the concessions lines than seeing their kids play ball. He said he thinks it was largely young people working the concession stands unsupervised that probably did not have a lot of training. He said he thinks that can be corrected.
Parsons said he would not be throwing a new person “to the wolves” but would be spending the first season with them. “I don’t want mud on our face.”
He noted that baseball has 10 fields and softball has six fields. Baseball has two concession stands, while softball has one. “They’re the same monster but they’re two different monsters, too,” Parsons said.
He said he has no problem with either person running the programs now and gets along great with both of them. “I just know after a certain amount of years of volunteering for free, you get burned out, and I just think we’re kind of to that point after speaking with everybody.”
Practices for fall ball started Monday night.
Parsons said the baseball numbers are down and some coaches had to be cut back. Cargile said he thinks other cities are probably experiencing the same thing because of travel ball. Parsons said, “Yeah, it’s not just Searcy. I’m sorry if I made it sound that way. It’s not just Searcy.”
Parsons said associations run all of the city’s sports except basketball and adult softball. He said the programs have always been run with volunteer labor since the city didn’t have the money to do it.
“We had a great volunteer base,” Parsons said. “Nowadays, volunteers are harder and harder to find, unpaid volunteers, and you get burned out.”
Parsons said in talking with the volunteers involved with softball and baseball, “they’re kind of getting to that point where they’ve been doing it a while and they’re kind of burned out, so that leaves us with a couple options here. Do we step up and look into running the programs ourselves or do we look into trying to find more volunteers to take those people’s places.”
By volunteers, Parsons said, he meant a board because it takes more that one person to run the sports.
No action was taken by the committee other than to say the issue would be discussed at the September City Council meeting.
