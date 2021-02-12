Going off the road

The White County Sheriff's Office and Arkansas State Police are working multiple accidents in White County. Officials are advising residents to stay off the roads today if at all possible.

 John Mercer/Special to The Daily Citizen

The White County 911/Dispatch Center has announced that Arkansas Highway 13 from Arkansas Highway 267 to Booth Road is shut down. Troopers and deputies are working multiple accidents.

It is also being advised for drivers to avoid North Main Street in Searcy. Numerous vehicles reportedly have gone off the road near Muscadine Lane.

Another area drivers are cautioned to stay away from is Fairview Road, specifically near the Highway 13 area. Arkansas Highway 11 is also on the list of places to avoid.

The White County Sheriff's Office is urging drivers to stay home if they can and to only get out for emergencies.

