The White County 911/Dispatch Center has announced that Arkansas Highway 13 from Arkansas Highway 267 to Booth Road is shut down. Troopers and deputies are working multiple accidents.
It is also being advised for drivers to avoid North Main Street in Searcy. Numerous vehicles reportedly have gone off the road near Muscadine Lane.
Another area drivers are cautioned to stay away from is Fairview Road, specifically near the Highway 13 area. Arkansas Highway 11 is also on the list of places to avoid.
The White County Sheriff's Office is urging drivers to stay home if they can and to only get out for emergencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.