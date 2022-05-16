High winds Sunday afternoon blew down several trees in the Searcy area, including some that landed on houses.
National Weather Service forecaster Justin Condry said the NWS did not receive any specific reports about damage in White County, but “I do know that there was quite a bit of straight-line wind damage. We got a lot of reports out of Prairie County, just to the south of your county.
“Basically, what we were looking at last night [Sunday] was more of a summertime thing, so a June, July, August type of event,” Condry said. “A lot of times in springtime you get more of those supercells which are sent through by cold fronts and stuff like that. This is a similar setup.”
He said the cold front “was positioned more over Missouri and Oklahoma and didn’t actually go through until midnight last night [Sunday]. The complex itself – we call it an MCS system – that generally just blows up across the state, so we saw some first stuff, primarily in Newton, Johnson and Polk counties. Once that got going, it really just started that entire system. We saw the rest of that stuff kind of slide through.”
Condry said the Sunday storms “kind of fired up in ... the early afternoon hours.” He said there was a big hail threat when they started. “We actually had a 2-inch size hail over north of town in Polk County, but once that started to transition a little bit farther to the east, it became more of a straight-line wind threat, so a lot of downed trees, power lines. Looking at the power outage tracker, there were quite a few counties experiencing power outages, primarily like from Van Buren, Polk, over to the east, so over to Woodruff, Jackson and stuff like that.”
He said 58-mph winds were measured at Little Rock Air Force Base at 4:11 p.m. and Clinton National Airport “actually gusted at 55 mph and that was at 4:23 p.m. so we kind of saw that progression, that wind, especially once it got east of Conway, that wind just started to bow out that entire line. ... That hail threat kind of diminished then people were experiencing more gusty winds.
“For White County, gusty winds would have been the primary concern, anywhere between 40 and 60 mph.”
Asked if the saturated grounds would be a likely cause of trees coming down, Condry said, “Oh absolutely. Anytime we have saturated grounds we see that a lot. I’m actually from eastern North Carolina so when we get hurricanes and that ground gets saturated, it does not take much wind to start knocking down those trees.”
Beverly Brahic was one of the Searcy residents to experience downed trees during the storms. Brahic said she has lived at residents on Susan Drive near Searcy High School for about five years.
“I was in the kitchen cooking supper,” she said. “I’m raising three grandkids and they were at their dining room table and all of the sudden, I looked out the window and I seen the storm was blowing really hard around 5:30 or 6 [p.m.] when that storm came through, and all of the sudden we heard this big boom!
“We looked and all we could see is leaves out the front glass. It never broke through. It scared the death out of the kids and the little one was really frantic. He wouldn’t even go back into the living room.”
Brahic said she called the Searcy Police Department and was told that since the tree was not in the road, there was nothing the police could do about it and she needed to call her insurance company. She said she called the landlord and “they got right on it and got these guys out and they worked until 10 o’clock last night [Sunday].”
“They were going to get my driveway clear so I could get out,” she said. They came back this morning [Monday] to continue working, clearing the trees.” The men doing the tree work in the front yard were Jerry Butler and Anthony Powell of JB Lawn Services.
Brahic said she has never been involved in a weather event like this. “We knew that tree was bad because the limb on the other side had fallen off previously in a storm and we were just hoping it didn’t come down.”
She said the house is damaged on the outside and on the roof but she and her grandkids will still be able to live in it and the repairs will be able to be done while they still are living there.
Brahic said her advice to others who might have something like this happen during a storm is to “try to stay calm and just do the best you can and hope and pray it doesn’t come down in your house.”
In the Cloverdale neighborhood, resident Bobby Jones pointed out a few trees that were down. He lives on Mohawk Lane and said there was one down there two others on Sunnydale Drive. He also pointed out some roof damage on Sunnydale Drive. Jones thought it was about 4 o’clock when the weather came through his neighborhood. He said he was at work at the time.
City of Searcy workers were cleaning up debris on Mowhawk Lane early Monday.
Lt. Todd Wells said the police department received “around 20 high-priority calls for service during the severe weather on Sunday. Some of them were related to the weather, but not all of them.”
“We typically have an increase in call volume when severe weather hits our area. We usually start getting alarm calls, debris in the roadway, flooded roads, wires down and property damage calls during the severe weather, ...” Wells said. “If a tree falls on a house or vehicle, the owner will call us for a report. If there’s injury we respond to help render aid or if a road is blocked we will have to redirect traffic.
“In the cases of blocked roadways, we call the street department to remove the debris so traffic can pass. If it’s on private property and there’s no injury or roadway blocked, then it’s up to the property owner. A lot of times insurance companies will want a police report for the damage and we can assist the property owner with an information report.”
He said since other calls for service do not stop during a severe weather event, “we have to answer them all in order or urgency. So, if someone does call about a tree falling on their property and there’s no injury, we might tell them to call back a little later for the information report if we’re having to respond to more urgent and priority calls.”
Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the White County Sheriff’s Office, said the sheriff’s office did not receive any weather-related calls that “required a response from us.
“There were trees down, of course, around the county, but nothing in the way of people being trapped in their homes,” Seiders said. “... There was nobody injured. There wasn’t anybody that couldn’t get out of their house because it [a tree] was blocking their front door, which does happen.” He said even though there may have been damage in the county, “none of them were elevated to the point where they needed police assistance.”
Seiders said he knew of some residents on Arkansas Highway 16, near Panther Creek, who were without power for nearly an hour. Seiders said at Highway 16 and Pugh Ridge Road, there was definitely a power outage.
Entergy spokesperson Flave Carpenter said the were “sporadic outages around the county.”
“It’s just kind of normal stuff weather related,” Carpenter said. “Just wind activity and some lightning. ... It wasn’t anything extraordinary. Obviously to those folks who lost power or damage, it was. It’s kind of standard weather stuff. It blew up in a hurry and stayed on us for about 30 minutes.”
