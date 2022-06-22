Today marked the launch of the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project, a 12-month public safety initiative aimed at increasing seat belt use and decreasing overall serious crashes in five participating rural Arkansas counties: Calhoun, Cross, Fulton, Monroe and White.
Conducted in partnership between the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Arkansas Highway Safety Office, Arkansas Department of Transportation and Arkansas State Police, High Five functions through the sheriff’s offices in each of the five participating counties.
The initiative has three primary focuses aimed at encouraging residents of the counties to buckle up: education, enforcement and engineering.
The education and enforcement aspects of the High Five initiative will be spearheaded by the sheriff’s offices. Each traffic stop will serve as an opportunity for officers to present residents with information on the role of seatbelt compliance in improving roadway safety. Representatives of the departments also will conduct High Five presentations at high schools and maintain an active presence on social media.
“Having witnessed many tragic accidents over the past 27 years of serving in various public service roles, I know firsthand that seat belts save lives,” White County Sheriff Phillip Miller said. “It is essential that seat belts and proper child safety equipment are part of everyone’s safe driving habits.”
The Department of Transportation will work with the sheriff’s offices to identify problem road segments and conduct road safety audits. The department will then recommend engineering options to improve the safety of roadways in the counties. The Federal Highway Administration will help identify possible funding sources to help the counties to implement the recommendations.
The Arkansas High Five initiative is based on a previous High Five initiative conducted in Iowa from April 2014 to April 2015.
