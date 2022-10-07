Higginson Mayor Randell Homsley

Homsley

Higginson Mayor Randell Homsley is on the agenda to testify before the state House Committee on Public Transportation on Monday in Little Rock on the problems smaller cities in Arkansas are having with railroad crossings “constantly being blocked by trains.”

“We have had problems with the trains, ever since I have been mayor, blocking the crossings over here,” said Homsley, who has been in office for 18 years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.