Higginson Mayor Randell Homsley believes the state House Committee on Public Transportation was “receptive” to concerns expressed Monday at a meeting in Little Rock about trains blocking crossings in small towns in Arkansas.

Holmsley testified at the meeting and said that he was “fairly optimistic” afterward, He said he has been mayor for 18 years and the problem of trains blocking the crossings has always been there. He said the main problem now is the lengths of the trains, “and this has just become ridiculous.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.