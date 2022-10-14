Higginson Mayor Randell Homsley believes the state House Committee on Public Transportation was “receptive” to concerns expressed Monday at a meeting in Little Rock about trains blocking crossings in small towns in Arkansas.
Holmsley testified at the meeting and said that he was “fairly optimistic” afterward, He said he has been mayor for 18 years and the problem of trains blocking the crossings has always been there. He said the main problem now is the lengths of the trains, “and this has just become ridiculous.”
An Arkansas House bill seeking to regulate the length of trains operating on a main line or branch line in Arkansas, sponsored by Rep. Vivian Flowers of Pine Bluff, died in House committee March 15, 2021.
However, Flowers said Monday that “we are a small state with mostly small towns, we cannot ignore this.”
District 82 Rep. Mark H. Berry of Ozark, a member of the committee, said it is a “federal issue. It has always been a federal issue. It’s not going to be decided in the state of Arkansas. It’s no different than the airways, the waterways.”
Homsley said he feels that as a committee “looking into” this issue, “you would want to hear everything instead of just first out shooting everything down.”
“The committee in general was receptive to what we were talking about,” he said. “There was a conductor and an engineer from Union Pacific Railroad that testified and they were saying the same thing, that they weren’t for this longer train situation because it puts a stress on them and the train crews to engineer these longer trains.”
Union Pacific has made some adjustments in the last couple of months as far as blocking railroad crossings in Higginson, Homsley said. “And we’ve done a lot better, but it has been like this for years. Once we complain, they will change things for about a month or two and everything will be just peachy keen and then after that couple of months is over, it seems like they forget everything and it goes right back to the same situation again.”
Homsley said Flowers called him after the meeting and said she wanted to get another meeting together.
“It’s not going to go before the full House before next year,” Homsley said. “She was thinking she wanted to get another committee meeting going but we’re not sure. There is so much dissent about even having another meeting that I don’t think that will happen.
“I’m not going to throw things completely under the railroad, I think there’s some give and take in there, just walking away from that meeting. Like I said. It’s been this way before and that’s what we’re not very optimistic about; it is it not staying this way, it’s going to go back a month, two months from now they’ll forget all about this until somebody else complains.”
When Homsley testified Monday, he said he went to represent all the small towns, not just Higginson, but “all the ones that are affected by this. I am fairly optimistic that since I have gotten in touch and have two representatives as liaisons, Rep. Flowers and [District 47] Representative [Craig] Christiansen.
“Having federal control is fine except the states need to have some control with these rural crossings,” he said.
Christiansen told The Daily Citizen on Wednesday that “the biggest thing is going to be the program that Union Pacific has already embarked on, and that is identifying these problem areas and then creating new sidings [where trains that aren’t operating at the time could be left] that would mitigate the problem. This is an operating precision scheduled railroad and there have been some teething [overcrowding] problems that they are working through.
“As chairman of the rail subcommittee, I probably get more calls than anybody else in the state on blocked crossings and we’ve been able to have written agreements with Union Pacific where they put into their operating procedure to not block this crossing, not block that crossing. Sometimes there are problems and sometimes you have to revisit it and they fix it.”
Christiansen said he is looking at the problem from a safety position for the state and its residents and is neither pro-management nor pro-labor, “I have to be what does the best job for the state.” However, he said there are constraints on “what we can do.”
The phone calls that Christiansen said he has received on blocked crossings “have steadily decreased this year.”
“It was a high crescendo two years ago and into the end of last year where it was two o’clock in the morning, four o’clock in the morning, all hours of the day and night, that we had blocked crossings and they have been fixing those problems,” he said. “The good example is Hensley, which made national news three years ago when a train blocked their crossing for seven hours and we felt like ‘it was seven hours?’ I’ve had some in my district up here for 28 hours, so management got on top of that. It’s a concerted effort. It’s not as easy as everyone thinks it is but in all honesty we can run legislation and it would be slapped down.
“This is a federal issue. I know the unions don’t like to hear that but it’s a federal issue. There’s right and wrong on both sides but how you administer this is to make it uniform ... you’re not going to get a train to come up to Texarkana that’s 13,500 feet long and suddenly split itself into different trains and multiple trains run across Arkansas and then put itself back together and exit on the Missouri side; that’s not going to happen.”
Christiansen said the reason it is a federal issue is because “the federal government will tell you that is impeding interstate commerce” for the states to interfere. “Unions are right, we do have the right to regulate safety in Arkansas, however, we can’t regulate train operation and length and the amount of cars as part of that safety regulation.”
“The problems are trains that might originate in Arkansas that go out of state that are long trains or trains that come in from out of state that are long trains,” he said, “and that goes back to the very point I made that we cannot be a state or any state that says, ‘In our state, you can only be this long.’”
Christiansen said the issue with that has to do with changes in how railroads operate. “There used to be full crew laws and every state in the union had that and it required you’d have an engineer, a conductor, a head trainman, a rear-brakeman, a flag man. You had between five and seven people on a train. Back in the late 70s to late 80s, during that time period, cabooses began to go away in the ‘80s.
“By the ‘90s, cabooses were off the trains so therein was a technological shift so the technology changed. ... After 1995, no longer were states allowed to require the amount of people on a train. You can go out and write tickets to trains that are blocking crossings all day but guess what? An engineer is not required to show his driver’s license ... very simple, he doesn’t have to because he is not on a city, county, state or federal highway, he’s on private property. He is a private carrier. He is on a railroad right of way.”
He said a bill that he “ran” and “was endorsed by the unions ... made sure that in Arkansas a railroad engineer can show his federal certification but he does not have to and should not have to show his driver’s license.”
He said residents forget that when the gates are down at a rail crossing and the lights are flashing, the railroad has denied them the right to cross their property. “Just like you would have a deer lease and would put up a sign that says, ‘Wedding today, no hunting.’ In other words you have the right to deny access for your personal use. They have the right to deny access because a train is present, therefore they don’t want you crossing and getting hit.”
“There is nothing more terrifying to an engineer or a conductor to be in the cab of a locomotive that sees somebody up ahead on the tracks and they are watching it unfold without a steering wheel because they can’t swerve out of the way,” Christiansen said. “They are watching this thing unfold in front of them, even though they have gone into emergency, applied the brakes, doing everything they can, The inevitable happens and they are powerless to stop it. I have seen suicides committed in front of me. I have come up as a state investigator on the aftermath of an accident. Let me tell you, you can’t unsee those things and a train crew has to live with that.”
