Higginson Mayor Randell Homsley officially was given another job he had already been performing for the town this week by the City Council in addition to also being an auxiliary police officer.
The council passed an amendment to a previous ordinance Monday to authorize Homsley and Councilman Larry Glover, who are both classified as Class 2 sewer operators, to contract with the city for provision of services as sewer operators for the city’s sewage treatment facility.
Homsley said he and Glover have “been doing the sewer operator job for years and we never had a problem with this. Now, [Arkansas] Legislative Audit this year says it came under the dual roles, but it actually does not when you read ordinance No. 144207 state statute that says if you have an ordinance allowing members of the governing body to do business with the city then it’s OK.”
“So we’re really confused because we’ve always had an ordinance, but this time Legislative Audit said it was not specific enough and that’s the reason for section 1A in this ordinance. It gives specific names and what we are going to be doing.”
Homsley said being a small town, a lot of Higginson officials do various jobs.
“They have family members doing mowing, doing different jobs around the city, and I suppose in the future if we have anyone that does contract work for the city, we’re going to have to write an ordinance for each and every one of them,” he said. “It doesn’t make sense, but that’s what we’re going to do.
“In other words, it’s changed a lot from what it used to be. We never had a problem with this with Legislative Audit in the 16 years that I’ve been mayor.”
