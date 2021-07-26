The city of Higginson has closed its City Hall until Aug. 10 because its staff is in COVID-19 quarantine.
According to the city’s Facebook page. Mayor Randell Homsley has been sick after testing positive for the virus but none of his symptoms are critical at this point. Homsley’s wife, Patty, who serves as the city’s recorder/treasurer, also recently tested positive but is fully vaccinated and her symptoms are reportedly mild. A city maintenance worker who was in quarantine was expected back to work today. Randell Homsley went for an antibody infusion, according to Trish Reppenhagen, administrator of the city’s Facebook page.
“We apologize for any inconveniences this may cause,” with City Hall being closed, Reppenhagen wrote. “We appreciate the outpouring and concern we’ve received during this time. Continued prayers appreciated as well. We hope the rest of our little city stays well and healthy, and we are doing our part to try and make sure that we aren’t spreading this any further!”
Higginson Police Chief Eric Patterson said very few residents in the town have COVID-19, but the ones who do are from the “town-hall side that had been close to each other.”
He said those in town who have COVID are staying away from everybody and staying safe.
“The county is taking most of our police calls at this time,” said Patterson, who said he doesn’t have the virus but is partially out on medical leave.
Higginson Fire Chief Bradley Barnett said he "would just urge everybody to take the appropriate precautions.” He encourages residents to get vaccinated and wear a mask. “Unfortunately, COVID is still going to be a thing for a while. We can just do our part to help get through it.”
Barnett said his department has not had to send any of its first responders on any COVID-19 calls because “the whole county has gone to a tiered EMS response system. We are staying on that.” He said NorthStar EMS is handling COVID calls and if the ambulance service needs help, it will call the fire department, which has “masks and things they can wear to protect themselves.”
NorthStar EMS Operations Director Tonia Hale, a Searcy City Council member and member of Searcy’s COVID Task Force, said a meeting of the task force was held last week and another will probably held in the next week or so.
“We talked about revisiting the old protocols because we had kind of lifted the restrictions on them – the first responders wearing masks and who was vaccinated and who was not,” Hale said. “Our transports have doubled. When we take patients to the hospital, the hospital’s ER is full. It’s a mess.”
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center, for example, reported Monday reaching a new peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations with 66. Its previous peak was 64 in January.
Asked if patients would be taken to another hospital when an ER is full, Hale said the ambulances just wait because the problem is the other hospitals are full, too.
“We took a patient to Little Rock from a residence in the Beebe area because they use the North Little Rock hospital and we ended up at the hospital for over 40 minutes waiting for a bed,” Hale said. “Well, that ties up your resource for White County because we are in Little Rock, so we try to take most of them to Searcy because if we go to Little Rock and we’re tied up waiting for a bed to become available, it ties up all of your resources.”
Hale said 911 calls are screened for COVID-19 information in order to determine who is sent on the call. “If they fail the COVID questionnaire, we don’t typically, unless it’s someone who is in dire need of oxygen and the first responders are closer, we don’t typically try to page first responders out to a COVID patient to keep limited exposure.”
Hale said as far as virus calls, “we are seeing a pretty good increase.” According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there were more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday for the first time since February. Another 1,022 were reported Sunday. The rolling average of daily new cases in the state has increased by 161 percent over the past two weeks, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.
Hale is asking for residents to be patient with their providers, whether it is the ambulance providers, emergency medical technicians and paramedics or the hospital emergency room providers.
“Everybody is doing the best they can with the numbers being as high as they are now,” she said. “It just kind of started fluctuating quickly and it’s just hard, it’s hard for all of us.”
Information from the Department of Health on Monday showed Arkansas having its deadliest day since March when it comes to COVID-19. The department reported 23 deaths in 24 hours, the highest one-day death total from the virus since March 12, when 27 deaths were reported. The new hospitalizations figure Monday was 61. Total hospitalizations are getting close to 1,000, standing at 980 patients. The “on a ventilator” count was at 172.
