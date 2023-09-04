A 5K run and walk to be held at the end of the month is being used to raise funds for things needed in the community, according to Pangburn Police Officer Jacob Teel.

"We decided to do this so we can help our community a little bit," Teel said. "So we saw that there was a need for some of the services that aren't provided in communities like ours. We have a clothing pantry. We can give people box fans if it's going to be too hot. We're raising money so we can buy space heaters for the winter time, especially for our elderly community. We're looking to raise a little money to get a few portable generators" for possible winter storms when community members' residences may lose power.

