A 5K run and walk to be held at the end of the month is being used to raise funds for things needed in the community, according to Pangburn Police Officer Jacob Teel.
"We decided to do this so we can help our community a little bit," Teel said. "So we saw that there was a need for some of the services that aren't provided in communities like ours. We have a clothing pantry. We can give people box fans if it's going to be too hot. We're raising money so we can buy space heaters for the winter time, especially for our elderly community. We're looking to raise a little money to get a few portable generators" for possible winter storms when community members' residences may lose power.
Teel said the Hero 5K Run and Walk on Sept. 30 with feature multiple age groups. It is being sponsored by the Pangburn Emergency Services Club.
He said the event also will feature a meet and greet with members of the Pangburn police and fire departments.
"Come dressed as your favorite hero," Teel said, adding that as far as dressing us as a hero goes, some kids may want to dress up as a doctor or a nurse.
The entry fee is $15 for students and $25 for adults. The price includes a T-shirt. "There will also be a watergun fight after the races to cool everyone," Teel said.
Medals will be given out to winners and they are shopping for some prizes to given away, too. The divisions are kindergarten boys and girls and first-fifth-grade boys and girls for a Tiny Tot Race to be held in the city park; and sixth-ninth-grade boys, sixth-ninth-grade girls, 10th-12th-grade boys, 10th-12th -grade girls, adult males and adult females.
Sign-up forms are due with the entry fee by Sept. 16. Participants can drop off entry forms at City Hall, 508 Main St., between the hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
As far as a goal for participation, Teel said the main thing would be community members coming out and getting to know one another and being involved in the community. He said he wasn't going to be concerned if a lot of money is not raised.
