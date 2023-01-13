A 46-year-old Heber Springs man who crashed into a couple on Arkansas Highway 16 in White County in 2021 while impaired by air duster was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison earlier this week.
Jason Lavoy Grimes pleaded guilty Tuesday in a negotiated deal in White County Circuit Court to two counts of class C felony second-degree battery and four misdemeanors (driving while intoxicated-DWI first; breathing, inhaling or drinking certain intoxicating compounds; inadequate insurance during an accident; and fictitious tags).
Grimes was given 80 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction for the battery charges, a year in jail for the insurance and DWI charges, three months in jail for the intoxicating compounds charge and a month in jail for the fictitious tags charge. All of the sentences run concurrently. His sentence also runs concurrently with a 10-year prison sentence in Van Buren and Cleburne counties, including pleading guilty to theft of property charges last February for violations in 2020. (A class Y felony trafficking charge was nolle prossed in that case in a negotiated deal.)
According to the affidavit written by Arkansas State Trooper Andrew Lay, Grimes was traveling westbound on Highway 16 around 2:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 2021, when he crossed the center line and collided with a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado truck.
Grime reportedly told Lay that he “glanced down at his cell phone,” but a can of air duster was found in the front passenger floorboard of the vehicle. The top had been removed and the can was “nearly empty,” Lay wrote. Grimes later said that he “looked down at his phone for an incoming call from his sister.” However, his cell phone reportedly showed no incoming calls around the time of the accident.
A records check also showed that Grimes, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, had “recent arrests for breathing or inhaling canned air duster and DWI of Drugs.” He reportedly admitted that he “had a problem with air duster,” but said he wasn’t using it it during the crash. He said that he “always pulls of the roadway” when he uses it and had not used air duster at all on the day of the crash, although he had used it the night before.
A blood sample that was taken was confirmed in a toxicology report from the state Crime Lab to contain diflouroethane (air duster). Also, the crash was recorded on a school bus camera and showed Grimes’ vehicle decelerating “considerably” before he crossed into the eastbound lane, and “his vehicle actions were consistent with that of a driver having lost consciousness,” Lay wrote.
The couple in the other vehicle suffered “severe injuries,” which included several broken bones.
In another case, Michael Wayne Conder, 53, of Sherwood was sentenced to two years in the Arkansas Department of Correction after pleading guilty to class D felony breaking or entering.
Conder reportedly broke into a truck at a residence in El Paso on July 5, 2022, and took a wallet and cellphone. The cellphone and wallet, which had been emptied, were found at the end of the driveway.
Trail camera photos identified Conder as the suspect and his vehicle was found 1.57 miles from the break-in. Clothes in the vehicle also were “identical” to what the suspect in the photos was wearing, according to the affidavit.
Conder previously had been convicted in White County of class B felony theft of property in 1996, when he was 27.
