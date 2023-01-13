A 46-year-old Heber Springs man who crashed into a couple on Arkansas Highway 16 in White County in 2021 while impaired by air duster was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison earlier this week.

Jason Lavoy Grimes pleaded guilty Tuesday in a negotiated deal in White County Circuit Court to two counts of class C felony second-degree battery and four misdemeanors (driving while intoxicated-DWI first; breathing, inhaling or drinking certain intoxicating compounds; inadequate insurance during an accident; and fictitious tags).

