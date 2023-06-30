The city of Searcy will start celebrating the Fourth of July a little later this year, but will doing it in (circus) style, with a ferris wheel included.

Searcy Beats & Eats co-coordinator Mark Bennett said the celebration Tuesday at the Searcy Event Center, 1300 Veterans Blvd., will run from 6-10 p.m. because of the heat. "It was too much last year for our vendors, for the animals we had out there, for the people. It was just too much, so we thought we don’t need to have it this early so we just cut it back. Last year, it started at 4 p.m.”

