The city of Searcy will start celebrating the Fourth of July a little later this year, but will doing it in (circus) style, with a ferris wheel included.
Searcy Beats & Eats co-coordinator Mark Bennett said the celebration Tuesday at the Searcy Event Center, 1300 Veterans Blvd., will run from 6-10 p.m. because of the heat. "It was too much last year for our vendors, for the animals we had out there, for the people. It was just too much, so we thought we don’t need to have it this early so we just cut it back. Last year, it started at 4 p.m.”
Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid 80s to low 90s, with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon and lows in the 70s, after being projected this weekend to be in the high 90s, possibly topping 100 degrees by midafternoon Friday with a heat index value up to 116, according to the National Weather Service.
While temperatures during a summer celebration are always a challenge, those who attend the celebration will have "a 65-foot, traditional ferris wheel" to take their minds off the heat.
“The big new thing is the ferris wheel," Bennett said. "We like to have at least one big feature every year. ... Here’s the good thing about the ferris wheel, as opposed to [previous big feature] hot air balloons, the ferris wheel can be going during the fireworks so the people who get on that last ride will be able to see the fireworks from the ferris wheel vantage point, so that will be fun.
"We are charging just $5 per person to ride and it sets the tone for our theme, which is Americana Circus. The look will be all about a circus. We will have three rings. In one ring will be a photo booth that has been painted by [area muralist] Jason White, so it’s really awesome. The other two rings will have actual circus acts and then, of course, we’ll have the bands going on stage."
She said the White County Community Band will be performing from 6-6:30 p.m., "so we’re very happy about that. ... They’ll do a lot of patriotic songs. They have been performing and practicing a lot, so we are very happy to have that group there.”
Asher Patten, who just graduated from Harding University and was a host for its Spring Sing music revue, will lead the national anthem and be accompanied by a brass ensemble from the community band. "We’ve got a color guard coming from the Arkansas National Guard and we’ve got a focus on local veterans that we’ve never done before. We’re really proud of that and we’re looking forward to featuring them and thanking them in a special way.
"The street [Higginson] has been renamed Veterans Boulevard so we’re going to do a special dedication for that new street name and we’re honoring our local veterans.”
Heath Sanders will be the music headliner. Bennett said he was born and raised in Marshall. She said Beats & East had him perform in 2018 at one of its downtown gatherings when he was just getting started, “so we’re really tickled to have him back as an accomplished Nashville star.”
Classic country band Dixon Street, which also is playing at Judsonia's Summer Blast today, is opening for Sanders. Bennett said all of its members are local.
While the bands are performing, there will be fire eaters and stilt walkers present, and an aerial acrobat and balloonist will be featured.
“We’re going to have a tent called 'The Circus Kids,'" Bennett said. "THE CALL, the foster agency, is going to host that tent. They are going to have all kids of activities for children to do for free — crafts and that sort of thing."
There also will be three or four bounce houses and laser tag, and another ride featured, she said, will be “The Wreckless Ride,” which she described as a circus-type ride.
The Fun Zone is being sponsored by Harding University and is $5 per person. “That’s to ride all the rides except the ferris wheel,” Bennett said. The petting zoo and camel rides also are returning this year, she said.
For food choices, Bennett said there will be 22 food trucks this year. And as a final touch to beat the heat, she said, “We’ve actually got a misting tent this year, so if somebody gets super hot they can go to the misting tent to get cooled off.”
At least two other cities in White County have Independence Day celebrations planned for Tuesday as well.
Pangburn
Pangburn's celebration will begin as usual with the Pangburn Auto Parts 400 Outhouse Races at 9:45 a.m., according to David Wilson, one of the city's three Parks and Recreation commissioners. The toilets on wheels will be raced down Main Street. Participants receive a free T-shirt. The first place price is $150; second is $100 and third is $150.
Wilson said the toilet races were held back in the 1970s and 1980s but then fell off for a while before being brought back in the early 2000s.
The parade will be next at 10 a.m. in the downtown area. The grand marshals are Sammy and Mary Lou Adams, Wilson said. Sammy Adams served on the fire department and the City Council and was a member of the Jaycees, who along with the Jaycettes, started the Fourth of July celebration in the park. "He was actually a president when they started doing it. His wife, Mary Lou, was a member of the Jaycettes. They are both retired.”
The opening ceremonies, guest speakers and the parade awards will be at 11 a.m. "After the ceremonies, we have a car show going on in the park at the softball field," Wilson said. A horseshoe pitching contest begins at 1 p.m. and there will be trophies for the first- and second-place winners.
The first band, Beau Renfro and Open Range, starts playing at noon, followed by the Ritchie Varnell Trio at 1:30 p.m. Sugarloaf Band at 3 p.m. and 90 Proof at 5 p.m.
“Also at 5 o’clock, we have the free barbecue dinner,” Wilson said. “We will be serving it up in the park.”
At 7:30 p.m. the headliner, the Ryan Harmon Band, will perform. Harmon participated in Season 18 of "American Idol" and was Acoustic Act of the Year in 2022 at the Arkansas Country Music Awards, according to Wilson.
Wilson said he has been involved with the Fourth of July celebration since 2011, and “I love just making sure it keeps going and stays alive. I remember going to every Fourth of July as a kid, getting to run around free in the park and I just don’t ever want to see that go away.”
Floyd
The annual celebration at the Floyd Community Ball Parks, 127 El Paso Road, will start with a parade at 10 a.m., according to Camille Stout. Next there will be a cornhole tournament at noon, followed by a horseshoe tournament at 2 p.m. and a home run derby at 4 p.m..
The concession stand will be open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and the fireworks display starts at 9 p.m.
