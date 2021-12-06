Christmas parade passes Rialto

Kicking off Christmas in Searcy

ABOVE: Santa Claus waves from atop a Searcy Fire Department truck during the Christmas parade held Saturday. The parade began at Spring Park, went around the White County Courthouse, down Race Avenue and ended at Berryhill Park. It was part of the Jolly Jubilee festivities.

LEFT: The Searcy Holiday of Lights Committee hosted the Jolly Jubilee in downtown Searcy on Saturday that included a petting zoo. Other events included the World Championship Chocolate Gravy Cook-Off, Christmas craft fair, Santa’s Story Time, Christmas music in Citizen Park, games, inflatables, pony rides and more. More photos featured on Page A6.

 Al Fowler / Special to The Daily Citizen

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.