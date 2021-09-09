Harding University's official enrollment for the fall semester didn't quite crack 5,000, but it was still a 7.6 percent increase over last year, according to the university.
Numbers released this week show the university has 4,970 students this semester, compared to 4,620 last fall.
“I am excited about the growth because it means even more people will be able to experience and be influenced by our mission to provide a quality education consistent with Christian ideals,” Harding President Dr. David Burks said. “I am grateful for the work of Steve Lake, our vice president of enrollment services, and the entire undergraduate admissions team who have helped make these goals a reality. I am also thankful for all faculty and staff members who assisted in creating an increase in enrollment at both undergraduate and graduate levels.”
Burks said last week at the university's media day that he was "excited about the fact" that the university "has turned the corner and enrollment is up even in this very difficult COVID-19 climate."
At that time, the university was expecting to have 5,032 students, but ending up just under 5,000 still "represents an increase for the first time in six years, and it's a healthy increase in this COVID climate."
The official numbers show new undergraduate enrollment, including first-time students and transfers, is up 3.8 percent at 866, compared to 834 last fall. Graduate and professional enrollment is 1,282, compared to 1,044 in 2020, for a 22.8 percent increase.
A contributing factor to graduate and professional growth was a $500,000 grant awarded to the Cannon-Clary College of Education to support the training of special education teachers in Arkansas. As a result, 100 teachers are enrolled through the university’s College of Education to help address shortages in special education in the state.
Several new programs in multiple colleges and departments, as well as consistently high retention rates, are additional factors adding to the increase. This includes the Carr College of Nursing, which admitted a record number of new nursing students into the college this fall. There are 26 in the inaugural class of the Master of Science in nursing initial licensure program. There are also 35 students in the new online Master of Science in organizational leadership program.
“I am extremely proud of our students for achieving a high success rate during a challenging year,” Provost Marty Spears said, “Our retention rate is above 84 percent for the fourth consecutive year, which indicates the success and satisfaction of our students. From the moment students step on campus, they experience an environment nurtured by our faculty and staff that strengthens and contributes to their future success.”
