Harding University’s total enrollment for the fall semester 2023-24 is 4,608, representing students from 48 states and 58 foreign nations while surpassing the university's goal of 1,000 new students.
The university reported a 7.08% increase in enrollment for the incoming freshman class, which boasts an average high school grade-point average of 3.83. The incoming class also includes 19 National Merit Scholars, more than tripling the total from the year prior and elevating the university’s national ranking.
“As we enter our centennial year, the value proposition of a Harding education is extremely competitive,” President Dr. Mike Williams said. “We are proud to welcome each student and pleased to enroll this extraordinary freshman class.”
Harding reports it surpassed goals for both undergraduate retention rates and graduation rates, exceeding a retention rate goal of nearly 87% and a graduation rate goal of 71%.
The university was founded in 1924.
“While we celebrate 100 years of Harding, we also look forward to a bold future,” Williams said.
