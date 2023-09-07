Dr. Mike Williams photo

Harding University’s total enrollment for the fall semester 2023-24 is 4,608, representing students from 48 states and 58 foreign nations while surpassing the university's goal of 1,000 new students.

The university reported a 7.08% increase in enrollment for the incoming freshman class, which boasts an average high school grade-point average of 3.83. The incoming class also includes 19 National Merit Scholars, more than tripling the total from the year prior and elevating the university’s national ranking.

