More than $22,000 was raised last week for the American Cancer Society at the Relay for Life event held at Harding University.
Dr. Lisa Bryant, associate professor of education and the faculty sponsor for the Relay for Life, said the event, which started the night of Oct. 15 and ended at 5 a.m. last Saturday, was very well attended and students raised $22,268 to “go the American Cancer Society [for[ research with all different types of cancers.”
“Relay for Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society,” Bryant said.
Bryant said the time of the event “symbolizes the path through traveling through cancer. It’s dark and the sun is going down when you get your diagnosis and then it gets cold and you get tired and you think you can’t go on in the middle of the night and then in the morning when the sun rises, you have hope and you feel renewed because you have beat cancer.”
Some who attended were “sleeping and some were shivering. It got really cold but that is part of the whole process.”
She said that Harding had 20 survivors attend its survivor dinner before its Relay for Life.
“They were very thankful, and it was very moving for them to take their lap which started the event,” Bryant said. “They felt honored and very thankful to be able to participate, and we were really glad to do that. Many of them had not done that before. I did have someone say that they’ve never been honored before, a survivor, so that meant a lot.”
Since there is no longer a Searcy Relay for Life, Bryant said Harding’s event is trying to expand into the community. “We invite all cancer survivors to join us,” she said. “Most of the folks here [who participated] do have a Harding connection, but we do want members of the community. I am trying to put together a list.”
She said survivors or family members in the community may contact her at lbryant1@harding.edu if they want to participate next year in Relay for Life.
There was a rain delay Oct. 15 that pushed the start of this year’s Relay for Life to 7 p.m. and “prevented our youngest participant from showing up because she had a birthday party to attend,” Bryant said. “We had a 3-year-old cancer survivor that was going to walk with us but birthday parties are more important.”
The social clubs on campus had tents up at the event, with one offering “Pie a Professor” and another club “putting people in jail all night, raising lots of money doing that,” Bryant said. “We had tattoos going on. We had walking tacos, friend Oreos and walking omelettes, so they were real creative and everybody had a great time and all the different social clubs did an amazing job.”
This was Bryant’s 21st year of being involved with Relay for Life. “I was a community event chair for years and years when I lived in Morrilton and I started relaying when I lost my mom to cancer and my boys were little. ... I promised them we would fight for a world where no boys would have to grow up without their mimis.”
