Harding University Chancellor Dr. David Burks wants the school “to be one of the largest Christian-based institutions of higher education in the world, that’s my vision” in his temporary return to the presidency.
Burks, who in his career already has spent 26 years as university president, is back in the president’s office following the retirement of Dr. Bruce McLarty on Nov. 30.
“It’s a very different feeling to be sure,” said Burks, who added that he had went through “a search process back in 1987 and it was a permanent kind of thing so it’s a completely different sense than it was then.”
“Obviously, this is temporary,” he said. “It’s a very different feeling, so it’s a little strange.”
Presidential search
Burks said who will be the next president is entirely up to Harding’s board of directors that will be conducting a search.
“I really don’t have any input in terms of that,” he said. “I will help provide materials; it will be a national search. They have started that process but have not released anything yet. I think they will soon after the first of the year.
“They will start in earnest in January looking for this person. I know their plan is to take the necessary time to find the right person. My guess it will take a year or so to do so.”
The most important thing that the board will be looking for in the next president, Burks said, is someone who can advance the mission of the university.
“It will have to be someone who really believes in who we are and what we stand for and what our unique mission is,” he said. “That is the primary thing they look at, but they also look at whether this person has the leadership skills that are needed to advance the university.”
Burks mentioned that the COVID-19 pandemic “has changed the face of higher education in unbelievable ways.”
“I’ve never seen anything like it in my life ...,” he said. “I am proud of the fact that we made it through the fall semester, up through Nov. 21, so my hats off to Dr. McLarty and everyone that worked in that regard. It was a tough deal to do.”
Concerning financial challenges for the university, including those caused by the pandemic, Burks said the financials are challenging for all private institutions.
“I really think it is for everyone,” he said of the financial challenges. “Businesses have dealt with it. It is certainly an issue because almost every university is tuition-driven, particularly if they are a private university. And we are tuition driven, and so that means you’re really impacted by enrollment.”
The number of international students at the university “is drastically down this fall because students couldn’t get a visa to come and so yeah, that affects your enrollment. Now, some of these students are enrolled virtually but a lot simply are unable to come, so that’s a factor as well.”
Burks’ journey
Tracing his history at Harding, Burks said he first found out about the university through his church.
“I’m from Truth or Consequences, N.M. There were a couple of people at the church I attended who were Harding graduates and that’s how I heard about it,” Burks said. “I intended to come only for one year, take some Bible classes and then, quote ‘go to a real university’ as I saw it, but obviously I changed my mind and have been here ever since.
“I realized that a ‘real university’ is one like Harding, where we can teach the Bible and a belief in God along with every academic discipline, so I fell in love with it as a student.”
Burks said he left to get his master’s degree at the University of Texas “and worked for Exxon in Texas in Houston [as an auditor-accountant, operational/auditor] in 1966-67. Then I came back here in the fall of ‘67 to teach accounting and, except for a leave of absence to get my doctorate at Florida State, I have been here ever since. This has been my life. Searcy is my home. I have lived here a long time.”
Recalling memorable moments during his time at Harding, Burks mentioned the dedication of the Bible building.
“That was one of my first really big construction projects. That’s what we call the McInteer Center,” he said. “The dedication of that center and all the people that were here really stands out.
So do some of the American Studies Institute programs, including Margaret Thatcher, the former prime minister of the United Kingdom.
“I will always remember that night. She was just an amazing speaker,” Burks said. “I remember when Mikhail Gorbachev was here. That was an amazing night for us to get to host him. We hosted a number of world leaders and key leaders in the country and those stand out in my mind.”
Vision quest
Burks also talked about the growth of Harding during his tenure as president.
“We grew from about 3,000 students to 7,000 during that 26-year period, so that is part of my memory,” he said. “That meant we did a lot of building during that time in order to take care of that kind of growth.
“My vision back then and today is, I want us to take our mission statement, ‘integration of faith, learning and living,’ and make it a reality for as many students as possible. So my vision is for us to impact the world.”
As an example of that vision, he said “that really began when I was chancellor and Dr. McLarty asked me to head up a committee to study online education and that was completed in October, so I just announced the new organization at Harding called ‘HU Online.’ My vision for HU Online is to take a number of degree programs that we now offer and a lot that we do not offer and offer them to people all over the world.”
He said that would make it where those who wanted to seek those degrees “would not all have to come to Searcy, Ark., to benefit from what we offer. They could be all over the United States, and for that matter, all over the world.
“My vision for that program is that in numbers one day we can have 5,000 or more students enrolled,” Burks said. “It would be part-time students but they would be experiencing what Harding has to offer, which we think is very special, and they all wouldn’t have to live here. That would be a current example of something I’m trying to do.”
Burks said he can remember when the internet was “nonexistent” and now “we are completely dependent on it, I’m talking about online education.”
“Technology is just absolutely amazing; you can view it either as positive or negative,” he said. “I choose to look at everything optimistically, in a positive way. To me, the possibilities are endless for Christian higher education all over the world because of technology.
“Now, you have to do it right, and we haven’t always done it right, and it is more expensive to do it right, but if you do it right, you can still build relationships in that fashion. Harding is all about building relationships. That is where the negative side comes in. People will say, ‘Well, you really can’t duplicate the Harding experience unless they are right here on this quad.’ It isn’t the same kind of relationship, but we can build relationships that are meaningful to people.”
Another example for growth that Burks discussed was a current trend in higher education to create partnerships with businesses where Harding can offer programs specifically to meet the needs that corporations have.
“There is a lot of this going on today, where we are building corporations with school systems, with a lot of different organizations to say ‘what is it that your really need and how can we help you do that?’” he said. “In some cases it’s going to them; in some cases it’s going online; in some cases it’s a certificate program.
“There are a lot of different kinds of partnerships that can be developed. I see the development of key strategic partnerships as part of the vision.”
Harding will be doing everything it can to “grow the on-campus enrollment,” Burks said. “The area where you will probably see the greatest amount to growth will be in the area of Allied Health and Health Science and professional programs, some of those graduate programs.”
Looking back again to his years when he last served as president, Burks said other important things were the development of the health science program, including pharmacy, physician’s assistant and physical therapy.
“These are programs that are really needed in our world today. They fit our mission well, so I am excited about what we are doing in the health sciences,” he said. “I think we will see some growth there. I don’t think you’ll see as much growth in the traditional 18-22-year-old because of demographics and because of what is happening in our society, but we are going to do everything we can to try to increase that as well.”
He said COVID-19 has made recruiting students unbelievably challenging.
“We typically have students on campus, that’s the very best thing we can do. They come here and we have an honors symposium in the summer; that’s a great recruiting device,” Burks said. “We didn’t have any last summer because of COVID. We have lots of visit days when students come out; we haven’t had many visit days because of COVID. We typically have lots of people here for homecoming; we didn’t have homecoming.
“We are going to try this spring to have as many visit days as we can to actually get people on campus and to be able to talk with them. It changes the whole nature.”
Burks said is looking forward to the return of intercollegiate athletics after sporting events were shut down for the fall semester by the league Harding is in, the Great American Conference.
He said he is a “huge believer in intercollegiate athletics. I think it’s a very important part of the collegiate experience.”
“The Great American Conference has made the decision to offer sports this spring. I am thrilled with that,” Burks said. “We hope to have fans attend as well. Right now that is the plan. We will social distance, we are going to be safe and people will wear masks, but we will be able to have people in attendance. But the real issue is basketball because it is an indoor thing and volleyball. The rest of the sports will be outside. I am excited about that.”
Burks said Harding looks forward to continuing a partnership with Searcy.
“Searcy is a great place for Harding to exist,” he said. “We have always felt that way. I feel that way and I love the partnership that exists.”
That partnership is reflected by Burks’ family as not only are he and his wife members of the community, but so are their children.
Burks and his wife, Leah, have been married 55 years and have two sons, Bryan and Stephen. Stephen is chairman of the kinesiology program at Harding and Bryan is the vice president for advancement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.